Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Avia Solutions Group AB    ASGG   LT0000128381

AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB (ASGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 11/19
15.15 PLN   +5.21%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avia : KlasJet becomes a leading player in business aviation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:29am EST

European business aviation company KlasJet has finished 2018 with a big bang. The company has extended its fleet with three Boeing 737-500s. Growth of the fleet is one of the cornerstones of KlasJet's strategic goals in 2019. New aircraft enable the company to further extend bespoke services and experiences, tailored to sophisticated customer's needs. Expansion is set to continue in 2019 with plans to purchase four more Boeings.

'Exceeding customer expectations and providing top notch services is at the core of our business. To succeed we need to focus on our customer's experience. Their feedback guides us to further tailor our services, and our recent expansion is no exception. Insights towards potential business opportunities in new identified segments let us make the decision and double the fleet. With new capabilities, our team will be able to provide the best solutions to a wider range of customers worldwide,' says Dovydas Jurgelevicius, CEO at KlasJet.

KlasJet is oriented to a special customers segments and groups such as sports clubs, show business, diplomatic flights, VIP flights, VIP tours, M.I.C.E. Sports is that particular segment where KlasJet has extremely a lot of experience. Olympic games, participation in preparation for the World Cup 2018 with well-known National Teams as well as bringing teams and officials to Russia for the World cup itself, most famous football teams from top European Leagues, such as English Premier League, Spanish Primera division, Italian Serie A, French League 1, participation in both top European cups - Europa League and Champions League. Journeys with Lithuanian National basketball team and other countries National teams. This is definitely not the end of impressive list.

At the moment, KlasJet is operating four aircraft - a Hawker 800XP, Bombardier CRJ200, Bombardier Challenger 850, and a Boeing 737-500. This fleet is proven to be the top choice among customers in Europe and the Middle East since 2013. With gained trust and expertise, the company is now entering a new stage of development.

All three new Boeing 737-500s are being prepared for their operations. They are being reconfigured according to KlasJet customer's needs. Aircraft will be customized and uniquely designed including tailored technical specifications. Each 737 will be setup to meet the need of the particular customer segment.

The first aircraft will have 52 business class seats in exclusive red and black leather trim to have the best-in-class comfort. It will be operational as of the first quarter of 2019. The second aircraft, a blue bird of the sky by design, will be equipped with an interchangeable interior that will be able to transform from 68 to 102 business class seats. Such flexibility is crucial to adjust offers for large VIP groups. The aircraft is already being maintained at the KlasJet hangar in Lithuania and will start its operations no later than the second quarter of the year. The last addition to the fleet, following in the 2nd half of 2019, will be a special 737 with refined economy interior of 120 seats.

Such fleet expansion and level of aircraft customization requires dependable partners and sophisticated planning. The project is being delivered by the sister company of Avia Solutions Group - AviaAM Leasing. The subsidiaries of the group - Jet Maintenance Solutions and FL Technics - are working together hand in hand to prepare the aircraft for successful operations.

Disclaimer

AB Avia Solutions Group published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 11:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB
06:29aAVIA : KlasJet becomes a leading player in business aviation
PU
01/03AVIA : G.Ziemelis – 2019 will be a year of crossroads for aviation industr..
PU
2018AIRLINES GO BANKRUPT : will you make it home for Holidays?
PU
2018AVIA : Need-to-Know Info for Private Jet Owners Thinking of Refurbishing Interio..
PU
2018AVIA : FL Technics opens a new warehouse in Asia
PU
2018AVIA : Notice on convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
2018AIRLINES GO HIGH TECH : personal layouts of air travel in Asia
PU
2018GEDIMINAS ZIEMELIS : Flight Compensation Will Be Standard Procedure
PU
2018SENSUS MRO : Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Revolutionize Aviation MRO
PU
2018AIRPORT YOU DON'T WANT TO LEAVE : Changi adds Aviation Industry Award to its lis..
PU
More news
Chart AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Avia Solutions Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gediminas iemelis Chairman-Management Board
Vladas Bagavicius Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aurimas Sanikovas Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Tadas Goberis Member-Supervisory Board
Karolina Savickaite Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB0.00%0
AENA4.13%24 306
GROUPE ADP-1.27%18 539
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD-1.93%10 718
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%5 894
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG8.00%5 462
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.