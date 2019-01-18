Avia : KlasJet becomes a leading player in business aviation

European business aviation company KlasJet has finished 2018 with a big bang. The company has extended its fleet with three Boeing 737-500s. Growth of the fleet is one of the cornerstones of KlasJet's strategic goals in 2019. New aircraft enable the company to further extend bespoke services and experiences, tailored to sophisticated customer's needs. Expansion is set to continue in 2019 with plans to purchase four more Boeings.

'Exceeding customer expectations and providing top notch services is at the core of our business. To succeed we need to focus on our customer's experience. Their feedback guides us to further tailor our services, and our recent expansion is no exception. Insights towards potential business opportunities in new identified segments let us make the decision and double the fleet. With new capabilities, our team will be able to provide the best solutions to a wider range of customers worldwide,' says Dovydas Jurgelevicius, CEO at KlasJet.

KlasJet is oriented to a special customers segments and groups such as sports clubs, show business, diplomatic flights, VIP flights, VIP tours, M.I.C.E. Sports is that particular segment where KlasJet has extremely a lot of experience. Olympic games, participation in preparation for the World Cup 2018 with well-known National Teams as well as bringing teams and officials to Russia for the World cup itself, most famous football teams from top European Leagues, such as English Premier League, Spanish Primera division, Italian Serie A, French League 1, participation in both top European cups - Europa League and Champions League. Journeys with Lithuanian National basketball team and other countries National teams. This is definitely not the end of impressive list.

At the moment, KlasJet is operating four aircraft - a Hawker 800XP, Bombardier CRJ200, Bombardier Challenger 850, and a Boeing 737-500. This fleet is proven to be the top choice among customers in Europe and the Middle East since 2013. With gained trust and expertise, the company is now entering a new stage of development.

All three new Boeing 737-500s are being prepared for their operations. They are being reconfigured according to KlasJet customer's needs. Aircraft will be customized and uniquely designed including tailored technical specifications. Each 737 will be setup to meet the need of the particular customer segment.

The first aircraft will have 52 business class seats in exclusive red and black leather trim to have the best-in-class comfort. It will be operational as of the first quarter of 2019. The second aircraft, a blue bird of the sky by design, will be equipped with an interchangeable interior that will be able to transform from 68 to 102 business class seats. Such flexibility is crucial to adjust offers for large VIP groups. The aircraft is already being maintained at the KlasJet hangar in Lithuania and will start its operations no later than the second quarter of the year. The last addition to the fleet, following in the 2nd half of 2019, will be a special 737 with refined economy interior of 120 seats.

Such fleet expansion and level of aircraft customization requires dependable partners and sophisticated planning. The project is being delivered by the sister company of Avia Solutions Group - AviaAM Leasing. The subsidiaries of the group - Jet Maintenance Solutions and FL Technics - are working together hand in hand to prepare the aircraft for successful operations.