Avia : Notice on filing an application with Polish Financial Supervision Authority to delist the company’s shares from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

On 6 September 2018 Avia Solutions Group AB (the 'Company') pursuant to Article 91 section 1 in connection with Article 92 section 4 of Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies (Journal of Laws 2018, item 512, as amended), filed an application with the Polish Financial Supervision Authority for permit to rematerialization of the 7,777,777 ordinary registered shares of the Company in order to withdraw them from trading on a regulated market in the Republic of Poland, operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange and deregistration of these shares from the securities deposit operated by the Central Securities Depository of Poland (Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych) .

