AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB

AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB (ASGG)
Field International shows trust to FL Technics: exclusive representation in almost entire Eurasia

10/17/2018

MRO Europe, Amsterdam: FL Technics, a global provider of integrated aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, has announced signing a cooperation agreement with an independent global engineering enterprise Field International Ltd. Under the terms of this agreement, FL Technics shall act as an exclusive representative of Field International Ltd across Scandinavia, Russia, CIS, Mongolia.

According to its Managing Director Richard Marples, the cooperation has opened up new markets for Field International.

Having worked within the defence sector for over two decades, Field International Ltd is a dedicated Boeing, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space Tier 1 supplier supporting its customers around the globe. Not only does it serve a wide range of the existing products, but also assists in the production of tooling as well as the design and manufacturing of specialist equipment.

'It is already a good tradition to have our cooperation expanded during the MRO Europe. It is great to feel mutual trust and understanding', commented the CEO of FL Technics Zilvinas Lapinskas.

Disclaimer

AB Avia Solutions Group published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 14:02:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gediminas iemelis Chairman-Management Board
Vladas Bagavicius Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aurimas Sanikovas Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Tadas Goberis Member-Supervisory Board
Karolina Savickaite Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB-7.08%32
AENA-17.81%24 040
GROUPE ADP12.81%20 416
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD-8.51%10 362
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG-15.34%5 840
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV-5.48%5 691
