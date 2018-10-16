Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  AviaAM Leasing AB    AALP   LT0000128555

AVIAAM LEASING AB (AALP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AviaAM Leasing : Sells Two Airbus A321s to Global Investor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 09:38am CEST

AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company engaged in commercial aircraft acquisition, leasing, and sales, has announced the sale of two Airbus A321-211 from its fleet. The aircraft have been sold with lease attached to a global private equity investor. Since May 2018, both aircraft have been in operation under the largest narrow-body ACMI operator in the world and the largest airline in Lithuania, Avion Express, with a 6-year operating lease agreement.

'We are delighted to complete this transaction of two newly refurbished and leased aircraft. This transaction is a result of the great relationship and well-coordinated work between two companies. Our team is looking forward to working on more successful deals with our global private investment partner,' says Tadas Goberis, Chairman of the Board and CEO at AviaAM Leasing.

The investor acquiring the aircraft received the contract of ownership for the two Airbus A321's through a successful transfer on October 15, 2018. Both aircraft are empowered by CFM56-5B 3/P engines and are currently dedicated to the operations of the British air carrier Thomas Cook Airlines.

Disclaimer

AviaAM Leasing AB published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIAAM LEASING AB
09:38aAVIAAM LEASING : Sells Two Airbus A321s to Global Investor
PU
09/25AVIAAM LEASING : Financial Leasing China delivers brand new Boeing 737 to Okay A..
PU
08/30AVIAAM LEASING : The world‘s largest insurance and finance group Ping An &..
PU
08/16AVIAAM LEASING : sold two Airbus A321 to new lessor
PU
08/09AVIAAM LEASING : Africa – The Continent of New Opportunity for Emerging Ai..
PU
08/02AVIAAM LEASING : Lithuanian Joint Venture Sees Unprecedented Growth in China
PU
07/12AVIAAM LEASING : Warsaw Stock Exchange excluded from exchange trading on the GPW..
PU
06/26AVIAAM LEASING : Polish Financial Supervision Authority adopted a resolution on ..
PU
06/04AVIAAM LEASING : First Boeing 777-300ER joins AviaAM Financial Leasing China fle..
PU
05/28AVIAAM LEASING : Aviation still has investment perspectives?
PU
More news
Chart AVIAAM LEASING AB
Duration : Period :
AviaAM Leasing AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tadas Goberis Chairman-Management Board, CEO & General Manager
Tomas Mokrikas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Justinas Gilys Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Laima Gruzdiene Chief Financial Officer
Romualdas Legatavicus Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIAAM LEASING AB-22.22%0
DELTA AIR LINES-7.43%35 590
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.68%21 841
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.48%15 351
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.06%14 987
AIR CHINA LTD.-41.15%14 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.