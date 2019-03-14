Log in
AVIAAM LEASING AB

(AALP)
AviaAM Leasing : delivered two Airbus A321 to Air Transat

03/14/2019 | 06:49am EDT

AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company, engaged in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, has announced the delivery of two Airbus A321-211 aircraft to Canada's leading holiday travel airline company - Air Transat.

Within a few months, AviaAM Leasing team has fully administered the necessary aircraft checks according to the new operator's requirements. The aircraft MSN 4103 and MSN 4500 were finally delivered to the customer at FL Technics facilities in Kaunas under 74 months operating lease agreement.

AviaAM Leasing's and Canadian low-cost leisure airline Air Transat's cooperation started in 2018. The leasing company delivered two Airbus A321-211 to the air carrier ahead of schedule.

'We are delighted to contribute to leading Canada's holiday airline's growth by providing flexible leasing solutions in short time. It was a challenge, but effective coordination and collaboration between our, our client's and partner's teams allowed delivery well before agreed timeline,' notes Tadas Goberis, CEO and Chairman of AviaAM Leasing.

Disclaimer

AviaAM Leasing AB published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:48:05 UTC
