Avianca : Report of Foreign Issuer

12/31/2018 | 02:24pm CET

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of December, 2018.

Commission File Number 001-36142

Avianca Holdings S.A.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Aquilino de la Guardia Calle No. 8, Panama City,

Republic of Panama

(+507) 205-600

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Bogota D.C., December 31, 2018

Sale of interest in Getcom Int'l Investments S.L.

Avianca Holdings S.A. (the "Company") informs that today entered into an agreement for the sale and transfer of the Company's 50% equity interest in Getcom Int'l Investments S.L., a company incorporated in Spain, to Seger Investments, Corp, a company domiciled in Panama (the "Purchaser"), who already owned 50% equity interest in Getcom Int'l Investments S.L. Pursuant to the terms of such agreement, the Company and the Purchaser also effected the sale today.

As a result of the transaction, the Company shall cease to consolidate Getcom Int'l Investments S.L.'s financial statements.

For more information, please you can contact:

Investor Relations Office

Phone: 571-5877700 Ext. 2474 - 1349 E-mail: ir@avianca.com

ABOUT AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.

The terms "Avianca Holdings" or "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version, Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) (BVC:PFAVH) comprises the airlines: Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A.-Avianca, Tampa Cargo S.A., incorporated in Colombia, Aerolineas Galapagos S.A.-Aerogal, incorporated in Ecuador, and the TACA Group companies: TACA International Airlines S.A., incorporated in El Salvador, Lineas Aereas Costarricenses S.A.-LACSA, incorporated in Costa Rica, Transamérican Airlines S.A.-TACA Perú, incorporated in Perú, Servicios Aéreos Nacionales S.A.-SANSA, incorporated in Costa Rica, Aerotaxis La Costeña S.A., incorporated in Nicaragua, and Isleña de Inversiones S.A. de C.V.-ISLEÑA, incorporated in Honduras.

+571 587 77 00 - 2474, 1349 ir@avianca.com

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: December 31, 2018

AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.

By: /s/ Renato Covelo

Name: Renato Covelo

Title: Vice President Senior General Counsel

Disclaimer

Avianca Holdings SA published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 13:23:03 UTC
