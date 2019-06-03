Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE VALORES DE COLOMBIA  >  AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.    PFAVH   PAI69PA00017

AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.

(PFAVH)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BOLSA DE VALORES DE COLOMBIA - 05/31
1560 COP   -5.45%
04:29pAVIANCA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
2018AVIANCA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
2018ADRs End Higher; ABB Ltd., AngloGold Ashanti, Avianca Trade Actively
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avianca : Report of Foreign Issuer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of June, 2019.

Commission File Number 001-36142

Avianca Holdings S.A.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Aquilino de la Guardia Calle No. 8, Panama City,

Republic of Panama

(+507) 205-600

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Bogotá D.C., June 3, 2019

MATERIAL INFORMATION

Avianca Holdings S.A. informs that today its subsidiaries Grupo Taca Holdings Limited ("GTH") and Nicaragüense de Aviación S.A. ("NICA") sold all of GTH's shares in Turboprop Leasing Company Ltd. ("Turbo"), a company domiciled in the Bahamas, and all of NICA's shares in Aerotaxis La Costeña S.A. ("La Costeña"), a company domiciled in Nicaragua, respectively, to Regional Airline Holding LLC, a company domiciled in the State of Delaware, United States of America (the "Buyer").

The sale was consummated pursuant to the share purchase and sale agreement entered into on April 22, 2019 between GTH, NICA and the Buyer.

As of today, and after giving effect to the sale, the Buyer owns: (i) 68% of the shares of Turbo, which in turn owns 100% of the shares of Little Plane Six Limited, a company domiciled in the Bahamas, and of Servicios Aéreos Nacionales S.A., a company domiciled in Costa Rica; and (ii) 68.08% of the shares of La Costeña.

For further information please contact:

Avianca Investor Relations

  • 571-5877700ext. 2474, 1349 ir@avianca.com

ABOUT AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.

The terms "Avianca Holdings" or "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version, Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) (BVC:PFAVH) comprises the airlines: Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A.-Avianca, Tampa Cargo S.A., incorporated in Colombia,

Aerolineas Galapagos S.A.-Aerogal, incorporated in Ecuador, and the TACA Group companies: TACA International Airlines S.A., incorporated in El Salvador, Lineas Aereas Costarricenses S.A.-LACSA, incorporated in Costa Rica, Transamérican Airlines S.A.-TACA Perú, incorporated in Perú, Servicios Aéreos Nacionales S.A.-SANSA, incorporated in Costa Rica, Aerotaxis La Costeña S.A., incorporated in Nicaragua, and Isleña de Inversiones S.A. de C.V.-ISLEÑA, incorporated in Honduras.

+571 587 77 00 - 2474, 1349 ir@avianca.com

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 3, 2019

AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.

By: /s/ Richard Galindo

Name:

Richard Galindo

Title:

Vice President Senior General Counsel

Disclaimer

Avianca Holdings SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 20:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.
04:29pAVIANCA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
2018AVIANCA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
2018ADRs End Higher; ABB Ltd., AngloGold Ashanti, Avianca Trade Actively
DJ
2018Avianca Brasil files for bankruptcy, citing jet repossession threat
RE
2018AVIANCA : Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
2018AVIANCA SEEKS TO CUT AIRBUS ORDER AS : Ceo
RE
2018Brazil's Azul could join Avianca-United Airlines alliance
RE
2018UNITED CONTINENTAL : Copa Airlines Expands Partnership With United And Avianca T..
AQ
2018United moves deeper into Latin America with Avianca, Copa tie-up
RE
2018United moves deeper into Latin America with Avianca, Copa tie-up
RE
More news
Financials (COP)
Chart AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2 160  COP
Spread / Average Target 38%
Managers
NameTitle
Hernán Rincón Lema Chief Executive Officer
Germán Efromovich Chairman
Miguel Montoya Senior Vice President-Operations
Roberto Held Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Santiago Aldana Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.-7.96%155
DELTA AIR LINES INC.3.21%33 714
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-7.26%20 432
AIR CHINA LTD.10.73%16 436
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.88%12 623
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.61%11 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About