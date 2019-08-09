Avianca : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20546
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of August, 2019
Commission File Number: 001-36142
Avianca Holdings S.A.
(Name of Registrant)
Aquilino de la Guardia Calle No. 8, Panama City,
Republic of Panama
(+507) 205-600
(Address of Principal Executive Office)
Bogota, August 9, 2019
AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A. ANNOUNCES IT'S SECOND QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
Avianca Holdings S.A. (the "Company"), will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, after market closes. Furthermore, the Company will host conference calls in Spanish and English on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 9:00 am EST. The relevant information to register for the call attached hereunder.
|
Spanish Conference Call
|
|
|
Event Date:
|
August 15, 2019
|
|
Event Time:
|
9:00 AM Eastern Standard (8:00 AM Bogota Local Time)
|
Registration Link:
|
http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?
|
US Toll Free Number:
|
confirmationNumber=13693587&linkSecurityString=753a17b8e
|
877-737-7051
|
|
International Toll Number:
|
201-689-8878
|
|
Toll Free International Numbers:
|
United Kingdom: 0 800 756 3371
|
Chile: 123 002 09023
|
|
Colombia: 0 1 800 518 3661
|
Brazil: 0 800 038 0571
|
Passcode:
|
Peru: 511 707 5736
|
|
0236849
|
|
Unique PIN Number
|
Please be reminded that you will be prompted to enter a unique PIN Number that will only be sent to your e-mail
|
|
after you register
|
|
English Conference Call
|
|
|
Event Date:
|
August 15, 2019
|
|
Event Time:
|
9:00 AM Eastern Standard (8:00 AM Bogota Local Time)
|
Registration Link:
|
http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?
|
US Toll Free Number:
|
confirmationNumber=13693586&linkSecurityString=752d08002
|
877-737-7051
|
|
International Toll Number:
|
201-689-8878
|
|
Toll Free International Numbers:
|
United Kingdom: 0 800 756 3371
|
Chile: 123 002 09023
|
|
Colombia: 0 1 800 518 3661
|
Brazil: 0 800 038 0571
|
Passcode:
|
Peru: 511 707 5736
|
|
8489892
|
|
Unique PIN Number
|
Please be reminded that you will be prompted to enter a unique PIN Number that will only be sent to your e-mail
|
|
after you register
|
These calls will be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URLs:
Spanish Webcast : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1323/31368
English Webcast : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1323/31369
A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available via the webcast. The presentation will also be available prior to the conference call start time on our website at www.aviancaholdings.comunder the Investor Relations section /" Financial Information "/" Financial Results ". A digital recording will be available for replay on August 15, 2019 at the same link.
The terms "Avianca Holdings" or "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version, Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.
About Avianca Holdings S.A.
Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) (BVC:PFAVH) comprises the airlines: Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A.-Avianca, Tampa Cargo S.A.,
incorporated in Colombia, Aerolineas Galapagos S.A.-Aerogal, incorporated in Ecuador, and the TACA Group companies: TACA International Airlines S.A., incorporated in El Salvador, Lineas Aereas Costarricenses S.A.-LACSA, incorporated in Costa Rica, Transamérican Airlines S.A.-TACA Perú, incorporated in Perú, Servicios Aéreos Nacionales S.A.-SANSA, incorporated in Costa Rica, Aerotaxis La Costeña S.A., incorporated in Nicaragua, and Isleña de Inversiones S.A. de C.V.-ISLEÑA, incorporated in Honduras.
Investor Relations Office
+571 587 77 00 - 2474, 1349 ir@avianca.com
Date: August 9, 2019
AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.
|
By:
|
/s/ Richard Galindo
|
Name:
|
Richard Galindo
|
Title:
|
Vice President Senior General Counsel
