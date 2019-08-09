Log in
AVIANCA HOLDINGS SA

(AVT_P)
Avianca : Report of Foreign Issuer

08/09/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20546

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of August, 2019

Commission File Number: 001-36142

Avianca Holdings S.A.

(Name of Registrant)

Aquilino de la Guardia Calle No. 8, Panama City,

Republic of Panama

(+507) 205-600

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

Bogota, August 9, 2019

AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A. ANNOUNCES IT'S SECOND QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Avianca Holdings S.A. (the "Company"), will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, after market closes. Furthermore, the Company will host conference calls in Spanish and English on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 9:00 am EST. The relevant information to register for the call attached hereunder.

Spanish Conference Call

Event Date:

August 15, 2019

Event Time:

9:00 AM Eastern Standard (8:00 AM Bogota Local Time)

Registration Link:

http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?

US Toll Free Number:

confirmationNumber=13693587&linkSecurityString=753a17b8e

877-737-7051

International Toll Number:

201-689-8878

Toll Free International Numbers:

United Kingdom: 0 800 756 3371

Chile: 123 002 09023

Colombia: 0 1 800 518 3661

Brazil: 0 800 038 0571

Passcode:

Peru: 511 707 5736

0236849

Unique PIN Number

Please be reminded that you will be prompted to enter a unique PIN Number that will only be sent to your e-mail

after you register

English Conference Call

Event Date:

August 15, 2019

Event Time:

9:00 AM Eastern Standard (8:00 AM Bogota Local Time)

Registration Link:

http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?

US Toll Free Number:

confirmationNumber=13693586&linkSecurityString=752d08002

877-737-7051

International Toll Number:

201-689-8878

Toll Free International Numbers:

United Kingdom: 0 800 756 3371

Chile: 123 002 09023

Colombia: 0 1 800 518 3661

Brazil: 0 800 038 0571

Passcode:

Peru: 511 707 5736

8489892

Unique PIN Number

Please be reminded that you will be prompted to enter a unique PIN Number that will only be sent to your e-mail

after you register

These calls will be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URLs:

Spanish Webcast : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1323/31368

English Webcast : https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1323/31369

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available via the webcast. The presentation will also be available prior to the conference call start time on our website at www.aviancaholdings.comunder the Investor Relations section /" Financial Information "/" Financial Results ". A digital recording will be available for replay on August 15, 2019 at the same link.

The terms "Avianca Holdings" or "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version, Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

About Avianca Holdings S.A.

Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) (BVC:PFAVH) comprises the airlines: Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A.-Avianca, Tampa Cargo S.A.,

incorporated in Colombia, Aerolineas Galapagos S.A.-Aerogal, incorporated in Ecuador, and the TACA Group companies: TACA International Airlines S.A., incorporated in El Salvador, Lineas Aereas Costarricenses S.A.-LACSA, incorporated in Costa Rica, Transamérican Airlines S.A.-TACA Perú, incorporated in Perú, Servicios Aéreos Nacionales S.A.-SANSA, incorporated in Costa Rica, Aerotaxis La Costeña S.A., incorporated in Nicaragua, and Isleña de Inversiones S.A. de C.V.-ISLEÑA, incorporated in Honduras.

Investor Relations Office

+571 587 77 00 - 2474, 1349 ir@avianca.com

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: August 9, 2019

AVIANCA HOLDINGS S.A.

By:

/s/ Richard Galindo

Name:

Richard Galindo

Title:

Vice President Senior General Counsel

Disclaimer

Avianca Holdings SA published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 22:30:09 UTC
