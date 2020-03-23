Avianca : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20546

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of March 2020

Commission File Number: 001-36142

Avianca Holdings S.A.

(Name of registrant)

Edificio P.H. ARIFA, Pisos 9 y 10, Boulevard Oeste

Santa María Business District

Panama City, Republic of Panama

(+507) 205-7000

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐