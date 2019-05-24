Avianca : United Airlines shakes up Avianca leadership after shareholder default

The move follows a default by Efromovich's holding company BRW Aviation on a $456 million loan United had made as part of a proposed three-way partnership with Avianca and Panama's Copa.

United, part of United Continental Holdings Inc, is seeking a deeper foothold in Latin America, which is considered ripe for air travel growth.

United's loan was backed by Efromovich's 51.5% stake in Avianca. However, the U.S. airline's contract with its pilots restricts the company from majority ownership in another carrier. As a result, United is ceding voting rights to Kingsland Holdings, the Colombian carrier’s second-largest shareholder.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, United also said it was willing to loan Avianca up to $150 million if needed and requested, subject to conditions.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Marcelo Rochabrun in Sao Paulo, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Marguerita Choy)