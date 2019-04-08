Aviat : Awarded Approximately $10 Million in U.S. Utility Business

MILPITAS, Calif., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced it has received orders worth approximately $10 million in its FY19 third quarter from customers in the U.S. Utility segment. As with most of Aviat's recent Utility business, customers will deploy the Company's hybrid microwave radio solutions which ease the migration to IP/MPLS while preserving teleprotection and other critical Utility traffic.

Through the first nine months of FY19, Aviat has received orders worth over $33 million in the U.S. Utility market, surpassing the orders obtained in this segment throughout all of FY18, with additional orders received since quarter end.

Some of the key highlights include:

$1.5 million with a Texas -based electric cooperative . This new customer will deploy the Company's Eclipse IRU 600 EHP microwave radio along with ProVision management platform and will depend on Aviat for factory services for the pre-staging and configuration of the entire solution.

. This new customer will deploy the Company's Eclipse IRU 600 EHP microwave radio along with ProVision management platform and will depend on Aviat for factory services for the pre-staging and configuration of the entire solution. $1 million with a Colorado energy cooperative. This company will upgrade its legacy base of Aviat radios with the Company's Eclipse IRU 600 EHP and full turnkey services to support the delivery of energy to rural communities in Colorado .

This company will upgrade its legacy base of Aviat radios with the Company's Eclipse IRU 600 EHP and full turnkey services to support the delivery of energy to rural communities in . 45 other utility accounts. Beyond the larger wins, the rest of the business in the period came from approximately 45 utility customers across the U.S.

"Utility communications networks continue to be a key part of the protection and seamless operation of critical gas, water and electric infrastructure across the country and around the world," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "As is evident by our bookings through the first three quarters, demand for mission critical communications in the Utility segment continues to grow and we are well positioned given our strong, proven value proposition for these customers."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., gary.croke@aviatnet.com

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.