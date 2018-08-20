Aviat : Introduces Online Selling With New Aviat Store

Log in
08/20/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced availability of Aviat Store, a self-service online marketplace for Aviat's newly introduced WTM 4000 all-outdoor product family along with associated antennas, accessories, and software.

With Aviat Store, customers can simplify quoting, purchasing, and delivery of Aviat products. The Integrated quote tool allows customers to create quotes and place orders in minutes and the "next day shipping" option enables fast deliveries ensuring project timelines can be met. Aviat Store is accessible from Aviat Cloud (www.aviatcloud.com) where customers also have access to the Design application so customers can design and now purchase microwave links through one easy intuitive interface.

Aviat Store is designed to capture new share in the all-outdoor radio segment, which represents as much as 20% of the current global microwave radio market, and which is virtually all incremental business for Aviat. Aviat Store is available now for USA customers and will be available in other regions in the coming quarters.

"Aviat Store simplifies the purchasing process and speeds deliveries for our customers," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "Aviat Store combined with our WTM 4000 product portfolio and our best of breed customer service and support, gives us a great opportunity for new growth in the all-outdoor radio segment."

About Aviat Networks         

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in microwave networking solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., gary.croke@aviatnet.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-networks-introduces-online-selling-with-new-aviat-store-300699429.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
