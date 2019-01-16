Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Aviation Latécoère    LAT   FR0000032278

AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE (LAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/16 04:56:27 am
2.793 EUR   +0.65%
2018LATECOERE SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017LATECOERE SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017LATECOERE SA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aviation Latecoere : Latécoère wins contract to produce Rolls-Royce's Pearl 15 engine harnesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 04:39am EST

Latécoère wins contract to produce Rolls-Royce's Pearl 15engine harnesses

Toulouse, 16 January 2019-Latécoère, a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces the signing of a new contract worth close to $8 million, for the production of engine harnesses for Rolls-Royce.

This order will enable Latécoère to obtain the SABRe (Supplier Management System Requirements) certification from 2019. The Group will then be included in Rolls-Royce's list of trusted suppliers. The harnesses produced will equip the new generation Pearl 15 engines, reserved primarily for Bombardier's new Global 5500 and 6500 business jets.

This build-to-print production will use semi-automatic overbraiding machines. It will be managed by the Latécoère Interconnection Systems teams at the Labège and Liposthey sites from mid-2019 and will then be transferred in 2020 to the Group's "best cost" zone. Deliveries will continue until 2024.

Denis Bretagnolle, Director of Latécoère Interconnection Systems, asserted:"This success is the result of the continued efforts of our teams to offer competitive bids, at the forefront of technological innovation, on products operating within a harsh environment. Our Interconnection Systems business line once again proves its dynamism and its ability to conquer new markets".

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aerospace market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specialising in two fields:

  • Aerostructures (61% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

  • Interconnection Systems (39% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2017, Latécoère employed 4,451 people in 10 countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (sociétéanonyme) with a market capitalization of €189,489,904 divided into 94,744,952 shares with a par value of €2 pershare, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP

Latécoère

Sébastien Rouge / Chief Financial Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 61 58 77 00sebastien.rouge@latecoere.aero

FTI Consulting

Arnaud de Cheffontaines / Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 69 48 Emily Oliver / Media Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 65latecoere@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Latécoère SA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE
04:39aAVIATION LATECOERE : Latécoère wins contract to produce Rolls-Royce's Pearl 15 e..
PU
2018AVIATION LATECOERE : 100 years ago Airmail took flight
AQ
2018AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE : Latécoère wins new contract with Boeing to supply KC-46A ta..
AN
2018AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE : Latécoère adjusts its outlook for 2019
AN
2018Changes to VINCI's Board of Directors
AQ
2018AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE : Business report as at 30 september 2018
AN
2018AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE : Latécoère HD external cameras to be included in the Sabena ..
AN
2018AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE : Latécoère awarded contract for aerospace harnesses for Blac..
AN
2018AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE : Latécoère joins Seamless Air Alliance to help define in-fli..
AN
2018AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE : Latécoère’s video system "Direct View" included in passenge..
AN
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 643 M
EBIT 2018 11,6 M
Net income 2018 3,25 M
Debt 2018 3,35 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 84,53
P/E ratio 2019 17,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 266 M
Chart AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE
Duration : Period :
Aviation Latécoère Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,93 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yannick Assouad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Gadonneix Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Mootz Chief Operating Officer
Sebastien Rouge Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Jean-Louis Peltriaux Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIATION LATÉCOÈRE-0.18%303
SAFRAN2.47%49 667
TRANSDIGM GROUP2.35%18 360
MTU AERO ENGINES12.69%10 400
HEICO CORP1.91%9 411
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.6.94%8 171
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.