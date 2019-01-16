Aviation Latecoere : Latécoère wins contract to produce Rolls-Royce's Pearl 15 engine harnesses

Latécoère wins contract to produce Rolls-Royce's Pearl 15engine harnesses

Toulouse, 16 January 2019-Latécoère, a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces the signing of a new contract worth close to $8 million, for the production of engine harnesses for Rolls-Royce.

This order will enable Latécoère to obtain the SABRe (Supplier Management System Requirements) certification from 2019. The Group will then be included in Rolls-Royce's list of trusted suppliers. The harnesses produced will equip the new generation Pearl 15 engines, reserved primarily for Bombardier's new Global 5500 and 6500 business jets.

This build-to-print production will use semi-automatic overbraiding machines. It will be managed by the Latécoère Interconnection Systems teams at the Labège and Liposthey sites from mid-2019 and will then be transferred in 2020 to the Group's "best cost" zone. Deliveries will continue until 2024.

Denis Bretagnolle, Director of Latécoère Interconnection Systems, asserted:"This success is the result of the continued efforts of our teams to offer competitive bids, at the forefront of technological innovation, on products operating within a harsh environment. Our Interconnection Systems business line once again proves its dynamism and its ability to conquer new markets".

_________________________________________________________________________________

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aerospace market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specialising in two fields:

•Aerostructures (61% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

•Interconnection Systems (39% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2017, Latécoère employed 4,451 people in 10 countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (sociétéanonyme) with a market capitalization of €189,489,904 divided into 94,744,952 shares with a par value of €2 pershare, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP