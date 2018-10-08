Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  AVIC Aircraft Co Ltd    000768   CNE000000RF9

AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD (000768)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AVIC Aircraft : Aeroplane parts maker FACC warns on second-quarter earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 04:42am EDT

VIENNA (Reuters) - Chinese-owned aeroplane parts maker FACC warned that its second-quarter earnings will fall short of market expectations due to higher-than-expected costs of developing new cabins, sending its shares down 10 percent in early trade.

The Austria-based group said it expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 8.7 million euros ($10 million) for the three months to August 31, down from 11.3 million euros a year earlier.

Market expectations had been around 11 million euros, a spokesman said.

The stock, which joined Austria's blue chip index ATX <.ATX> in March, fell as much as 10.1 percent in early trade to its lowest since mid-July. The shares were down 8.7 percent at 17.50 euros at 0810 GMT.

"The development of new cabins has turned out to be more expensive than expected," the spokesman said. "But this is a one-off effect. We do not change our full-year forecast."

FACC, which has been providing interior fittings for Airbus planes for more than 15 years, also specialises in engines and aerostructures.

The company, which was acquired by a unit of China's state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China in 2009, said it expects its 2018/19 operating profit to grow to between 52 and 55 million euros from 48 million in 2017/18.

FACC expects full-year sales to reach 760 to 770 million euros, up from 750.7 million last year. It is targeting sales of 1 billion euros in 2020/21.

FACC is scheduled to report its final Q2 results on October 15.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
FACC AG -3.04% 19.16 End-of-day quote.9.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD
04:42aAVIC AIRCRAFT : Aeroplane parts maker FACC warns on second-quarter earnings
RE
08/03ROCKWELL COLLINS' : Pro Line Fusion avionics and air data systems chosen for AVI..
AQ
07/31AVIC AIRCRAFT : Rockwell Collins' Pro Line Fusion(R) Avionics, Air Data Systems ..
AQ
07/30ROCKWELL COLLINS' : Pro Line Fusion® avionics and air data systems chosen for AV..
AQ
07/21PARKER HANNIFIN : Aerospace Selected to Supply Flight Control Actuation System f..
AQ
01/03AVIC AIRCRAFT : cuts metal on MA700 turboprop
AQ
2016AVIC AIRCRAFT : Bristling with hardware, China airshow targets arms exports
RE
2013Steel Americas cloud hangs over Germany's ThyssenKrupp
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 36 188 M
EBIT 2018 840 M
Net income 2018 575 M
Finance 2018 5 900 M
Yield 2018 0,74%
P/E ratio 2018 69,10
P/E ratio 2019 53,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 43 966 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Qiang He General Manager & Director
Jun Meng General Manager & Director
Bin Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xuan Min Liu Chairman
Guang Ya Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD6 402
SAFRAN35.37%55 887
TRANSDIGM GROUP31.21%18 964
MTU AERO ENGINES29.45%11 588
HEICO CORP48.58%10 489
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.4.02%9 666
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.