AVIC International : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT (1) VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL OFFER BY CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION HONG KONG SECURITIES LIMITED ON BEHALF OF AVIC INTERNATIONAL TO ACQUIRE ALL OF THE ISSUED H SHARES IN THE COMPANY; (2) PROPOSED VOLUNTARY WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF THE H SHARES OF THE COMPANY; AND (3) PROPOSED MERGER BY ABSORPTION OF THE COMPANY BY AVIC INTERNATIONAL

AVIC International and the Company are pleased to inform its Shareholders that on 26 November 2019, AVIC International has received a letter dated 25 November 2019 ("Letter") from two wholly-owned subsidiaries of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited ("CK Hutchison"), which currently own, in aggregate, 30,120,000 H Shares in the Company, representing approximately 9.04% of the total issued H Shares of the Company (each a "Relevant Shareholder" and together the "Relevant Shareholders"). In the Letter, the Relevant Shareholders expressed that, without assuming any legal obligations on their part, it is their then current intention (i) to cast at the H Share Class Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting all votes attaching to all H Shares then held by them in the Company in favour of relevant resolutions for the approval of the Delisting, the Merger Agreement and the Merger contemplated thereunder, and (ii) to accept the H Share Offer in respect of all H Shares held by them at the relevant time. Further, the Relevant Shareholders also indicated in the Letter that, without assuming any restriction on their part to dispose of any H Shares in the Company going forward, they do not at the time of the issue of the Letter have immediate plan to dispose of any shares in the Company.

WARNING

Nothing in the above statement should be taken as an invitation, solicitation or investment advice of any kind and neither AVIC International, the Company, CK Hutchison, nor their respective subsidiaries, assumes any responsibility whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from the use or reliance of any information set out above. The statement in the Letter were made without assuming any legal obligations and are non-binding on the part of the Relevant Shareholders.

The H Share Offer is conditional upon the fulfilment of the Conditions and the Merger is conditional upon the fulfilment or waiver (where applicable) of the Merger Conditions, in each case as described in the Joint Announcement in all aspects. Accordingly, the H Share Offer may or may not become unconditional and the issue of this joint announcement does not imply that the H Share Offer or the Delisting will be completed. As the Merger Conditions (in respect of the Merger) are different from the Conditions (in respect of the H Share Offer), shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that even following the successful completion of the H Share Offer and the Delisting, there is no certainty that the Merger will proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company (including the H Shares). Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities, bank managers, solicitors, professional accountants or other professional advisers.