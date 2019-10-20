Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(formerly known as CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Limited (深圳中航集團股份有限公司)) (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00161)

FURTHER DEVELOPMENT IN RELATION TO

THE POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION INVOLVING

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF

A SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS BY SCC: DEEMED DISPOSAL OF

INTEREST IN SCC BY THE COMPANY

References are made to the announcements of AVIC International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 8 April 2019, 24 April 2019, 29 April 2019, 30 May 2019, 6 June 2019, 26 June 2019, 26 July 2019 and 19 August 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 20 June 2019 (the "Circular") respectively. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as ascribed to them in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 October 2019, the Issuance Review Committee of CSRC has reviewed the application for the Proposed Issuance of SCC CB. According to the meeting results of the Issuance Review Committee of CSRC, the application for the Proposed Issuance of SCC CB has been approved.

SCC has not received the formal approval in writing as at the date of this announcement.

The Proposed Issuance is conditional upon fulfillment of the conditions (details of which are set out in the Circular) and may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise cautions when dealing in securities of the Company. The Company will make further announcement in respect of the Proposed Issuance as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

AVIC International Holdings Limited

Liu Hong De

Chairman

Shenzhen, PRC, 20 October 2019