Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  AVIC International Holdings Limited    0161   CNE1000002B4

AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0161)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FURTHER DEVELOPMENT IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION INVOLVING PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS BY SCC: DEEMED DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN SCC BY THE COMPANY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(formerly known as CATIC Shenzhen Holdings Limited (深圳中航集團股份有限公司)) (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00161)

FURTHER DEVELOPMENT IN RELATION TO

THE POSSIBLE MAJOR TRANSACTION INVOLVING

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF

A SHARE CONVERTIBLE BONDS BY SCC: DEEMED DISPOSAL OF

INTEREST IN SCC BY THE COMPANY

References are made to the announcements of AVIC International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 8 April 2019, 24 April 2019, 29 April 2019, 30 May 2019, 6 June 2019, 26 June 2019, 26 July 2019 and 19 August 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 20 June 2019 (the "Circular") respectively. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as ascribed to them in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 October 2019, the Issuance Review Committee of CSRC has reviewed the application for the Proposed Issuance of SCC CB. According to the meeting results of the Issuance Review Committee of CSRC, the application for the Proposed Issuance of SCC CB has been approved.

SCC has not received the formal approval in writing as at the date of this announcement.

The Proposed Issuance is conditional upon fulfillment of the conditions (details of which are set out in the Circular) and may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise cautions when dealing in securities of the Company. The Company will make further announcement in respect of the Proposed Issuance as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

AVIC International Holdings Limited

Liu Hong De

Chairman

Shenzhen, PRC, 20 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises a total of 9 Directors, Mr. Liu Hong De, Mr. Lai Wei Xuan, Mr. You Lei, Mr. Liu Jun, Mr. Fu Fang Xing and Mr. Chen Hong Liang as executive Directors; and Ms. Wong Wai Ling, Mr. Wu Wei and Mr. Wei Wei as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

AVIC International Holdings Limited published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 10:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDING
06:06aFURTHER DEVELOPMENT IN RELATION TO T : Deemed disposal of interest in scc by the..
PU
10/17AVIC INTERNATIONAL : Announcement - principal financial data and indicators of f..
PU
10/02AVIC INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement (1) voluntary conditional offer by china..
PU
09/24AVIC INTERNATIONAL : The extraordinary general meeting attendance confirmation s..
PU
09/24PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GEN : 00 p.m. on 11 november 2019 (or at any ad..
PU
09/18AVIC INTERNATIONAL : Update on book closure period of the extraordinary general ..
PU
09/16AVIC INTERNATIONAL : The extraordinary general meeting attendance confirmation s..
PU
09/16PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE EXTRAORDIN : 00 p.m. on 11 november 2019 (or at any ad..
PU
09/10AVIC INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable transaction master cooperation agreement
PU
09/10AVIC INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on the progress of major transactions completi..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 8 392 M
Chart AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AVIC International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,97  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Xuan Lai Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jiao Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wai Ling Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Liang Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED93.92%1 185
HEXAGON12.79%17 410
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED70.69%16 568
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED54.50%11 638
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION29.20%10 989
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%8 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group