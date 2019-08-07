Avic International Hk : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

Log in
AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDING (HK) LTD

(0232)
Avic International Hk : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/07/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 232)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 22 August 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if applicable.

By order of the Board

AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited

Kwok Chi Ho

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Liu Hongde, Mr. Lai Weixuan, Mr. Fu Fangxing, Mr. Zhang Zhibiao and Mr. Yu Xiaodong as executive Directors; Mr. Chow Wai Kam as non-executive Director; Mr. Chu Yu Lin, David, Mr. Li Ka Fai, David and Mr. Zhang Ping as independent non-executive Directors.

AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 08:54:10 UTC
