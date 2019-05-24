Avic International Hk : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 24 MAY 2019 (in PDF)
0
05/24/2019 | 05:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 232)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 24 MAY 2019
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") containing, inter alia, a notice (the "Notice") of annual general meeting dated 15 April 2019 of AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited (the "Company"). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless defined otherwise.
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were duly passed by way of poll at the AGM held on 24 May 2019.
The poll results of the resolutions set out in the Notice and proposed at the AGM are as follows:
Ordinary resolutions
Number of votes (%)
Passed/Not
For
Against
Passed
1.
To
receive and consider the audited
4,390,421,099
150,203,366
Passed
consolidated financial statements and the
(96.69%)
(3.31%)
report of the directors and the independent
auditor's report of the Company for the year
ended 31 December 2018.
2.
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Liu Hongde as executive
4,390,040,176
150,584,289
Passed
Director.
(96.68%)
(3.32%)
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Lai Weixuan as executive
4,390,421,099
150,203,366
Passed
Director.
(96.69%)
(3.31%)
(c)
To re-elect Mr. Fu Fangxing as executive
4,390,421,099
150,203,366
Passed
Director.
(96.69%)
(3.31%)
(d)
To re - elect Mr. Yu Xiaodong as
4,390,421,099
150,203,366
Passed
executive Director.
(96.69%)
(3.31%)
1
Ordinary resolutions
Number of votes (%)
Passed/Not
For
Against
Passed
(e)
To re-elect Mr. Zhang Zhibiao as
4,390,421,099
150,203,366
Passed
executive Director.
(96.69%)
(3.31%)
(f)
To re-elect Mr. Chow Wai Kam as non-
4,390,421,099
150,203,366
Passed
executive Director.
(96.69%)
(3.31%)
(g)
To authorize the board of Directors to
4,390,421,099
150,203,366
Passed
fix the remuneration of directors.
(96.69%)
(3.31%)
3.
To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors and
4,319,438,943
221,185,522
Passed
authorize the board of Directors to fix the
(95.13%)
(4.87%)
remuneration of auditors.
4.
(a)
To grant a general mandate to the board
4,390,421,079
150,203,386
Passed
of Directors to repurchase shares of the
(96.69%)
(3.31%)
Company (ordinary resolution in item
No. 4A of the Notice).#
(b)
To grant a general mandate to the board
4,341,683,685
198,940,780
Passed
of Directors to issue new shares of the
(95.62%)
(4.38%)
Company (ordinary resolution in item
No. 4B of the Notice).#
(c)
To extend the general mandate to the
4,341,683,685
198,940,780
Passed
board of Directors to issue new shares
(95.62%)
(4.38%)
of the Company (ordinary resolution in
item No. 4C of the Notice).#
#
The full text of the resolutions are set out in the notice of the AGM.
Further details:
- Number of issued and fully paid up Shares on the date of the
9,303,374,783 Shares
AGM:
- Number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for
9,303,374,783 Shares
or against the resolutions at the AGM:
-
Number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain
Nil
from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the AGM as
set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules:
-
Number of Shares of the holders that are required to abstain
Nil
from voting under the Listing Rules:
No Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions at the AGM.
2
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.
By order of the Board
AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited
Liu Hongde
Chairman
Hong Kong, 24 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Liu Hongde, Mr. Lai Weixuan, Mr. Fu Fangxing, Mr. Zhang Zhibiao and Mr. Yu Xiaodong as executive Directors; Mr. Chow Wai Kam as non-executive Director; Mr. Chu Yu Lin, David, Mr. Li Ka Fai, David and Mr. Zhang Ping as independent non-executive Directors.
AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 09:02:10 UTC