AVIC International Maritime Holdings Limited

AVIC INTERNATIONAL MARITIME HOLDINGS LIM

(AVIC)
AVIC International Maritime : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Despatch Of Offer Document

11/25/2019 | 04:53am EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 25, 2019 17:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Despatch of Offer Document
Announcement Reference SG191125OTHRXEPN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) United Overseas Bank Limited / Tan Chee Yang
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Despatch Of Offer Document (Size: 144,549 bytes)
  2. Offer Document (Size: 8,096,222 bytes)
  3. FAA Form (Size: 95,874 bytes)
  4. FAT Form (Size: 140,520 bytes)

Disclaimer

AVIC International Maritime Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 09:52:04 UTC
