|
AVIC International Maritime : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Despatch Of Offer Document
11/25/2019 | 04:53am EST
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Nov 25, 2019 17:33
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Despatch of Offer Document
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG191125OTHRXEPN
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
United Overseas Bank Limited / Tan Chee Yang
|
Designation
|
Executive Director
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attached.
Attachments
-
Despatch Of Offer Document (Size: 144,549 bytes)
-
Offer Document (Size: 8,096,222 bytes)
-
FAA Form (Size: 95,874 bytes)
-
FAT Form (Size: 140,520 bytes)
Disclaimer
AVIC International Maritime Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 09:52:04 UTC
|
|Latest news on AVIC INTERNATIONAL MARITIM
|
|
|
|
Technical analysis trends AVIC INTERNATIONAL MARITIM
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish