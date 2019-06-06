Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avid Technology, Inc.    AVID

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AVID)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avid Graphics Engine Propels Catalonia's TV3 to High Ratings for European Elections 2019 Coverage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Virtual sets and augmented reality drove engagement with TV3 viewers as well as a “second screen” strategy for pushing content to mobile devices

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of citizens turned to TV3 “E19: Special Elections” broadcast on May 26 to learn the results from the 2019 European Parliamentary and municipal elections—and stayed tuned in because of the Spanish network’s innovative and engaging use of augmented reality and virtual sets powered by Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

TV3 Elections Coverage: Avid graphics engine propelled TV3 of Catalonia, Spain to high ratings and viewer engagement for its European Elections 2019 coverage

TV3, the public broadcaster in Catalonia, Spain, relied on Avid Maestro™ | Engine graphics, video hardware rendering engine, and tracking solutions to produce up-to-the-minute integrated data and augmented reality graphics for its new physical and virtual sets. Using three control rooms—one dedicated exclusively to graphics—TV3 showed how the governing bodies were changing with each election result by bringing viewers inside the EU Parliament chamber and plenary rooms of town halls in Barcelona, Tarragona, Gerona and Lérida, where virtual seats held by political parties were updated in real time. 

“We wanted to use our sets for a different purpose, to explain different data according to the place where our presenters were as well as taking a bold new approach to our presentation,” said Paulí Subirá, Art & Directors Managing Director. “We often say that ‘without risk there is no daring television.’”

Another area of innovation and engagement for TV3 was its “second screen” strategy. To reach viewers on mobile devices and tablets, TV3 used geolocation technology to push relevant content to viewers. Mobile viewers also were treated to a live stream on Instagram showing the broadcast’s behind-the-scene production team and augmented reality sets in action.  

“TV3’s use of data-driven augmented reality graphics and virtual sets enhanced their ability to deliver election coverage in more compelling ways that drove higher engagement with their audience, boosted ratings, and improved the brand for TV3,” said Raymond Thompson, Director of Broadcast and Media Solutions at Avid. “We are proud to be part of TV3’s success, which illustrates how Avid’s Maestro | Engine delivers both the flexibility they need and data-driven photorealistic AR and virtual sets in real time.”

For the May 26 broadcast, TV3’s election coverage topped all networks with a 20.9% ratings share and 3 million viewers in the Catalonia region. The most watched minute from that broadcast earned a 39.2% share. During the 2019 General Elections on April 28, TV3’s “Especial eleccions: els resultats” broadcast had a 41.8% ratings share.

Since 2003, TV3 has been pioneering the use of augmented reality graphics in real-time in its elections coverage. The broadcaster was a finalist for the European TVB Awards in 2015 for its use of information and technology in its elections programs.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE, FastServe®, and Maestro. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on FacebookInstagram, TwitterYouTubeLinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contact:
Avid
Donnelle Koselka
donnelle.koselka@avid.com

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)  
Alex Humphries-French—UK
Tanya Roberts—USA
avid@rlyl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
08:31aAvid Technology to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
GL
08:31aAvid Graphics Engine Propels Catalonia's TV3 to High Ratings for European Ele..
GL
05/20Avid Technology to Present at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve..
GL
05/15AVID TECHNOLOGY : Portugal's SIC TV Turns to Avid for State-of-the-art Graphics
AQ
05/15AVID TECHNOLOGY : Portugal's SIC TV Turns to Avid for State-of-the-art Graphics
AQ
05/10AVID TECHNOLOGY : Pro Tools 2019 Delivers More for Audio Post Workflows
AQ
05/09AVID TECHNOLOGY : Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offer fo..
AQ
05/09Pro Tools 2019 Delivers More Power and Performance for Fluid Music Creation a..
GL
05/06AVID : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06AVID TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 426 M
EBIT 2019 50,0 M
Net income 2019 14,2 M
Debt 2019 155 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 327 M
Chart AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avid Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeff Rosica Senior Vice President-Worldwide Field Operations
Nancy Hawthorne Chairman
Kenneth Gayron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rashid Desai Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Tim Claman Chief Technology Officer & VP-Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.63.16%321
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%17 182
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 389
AISINOCO. LTD-1.88%6 084
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 090
SYNNEX CORPORATION12.41%4 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About