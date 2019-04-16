Avid Helps HBO to Innovate Post Production for Program Promotions

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® ( Nasdaq: AVID ), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that it is helping HBO® to re-define the promotional content finishing workflows that serve all of the network’s distribution outlets.



HBO’s innovative approach includes unlimited on-demand licenses for Avid Media Composer® nonlinear editing systems. It allows the network’s production engineering group to scale editing resources up and down on a moment’s notice to address end-user demand from marketing, sports, documentary and home entertainment to create their promotions and market their programming with greater agility and speed. HBO’s virtualized Media Composer deployment integrates with its Avid NEXIS® storage resources.

“Our production engineering group supports hundreds of clients who create promotions and packages to drive the success of HBO’s growing offerings, so we’ve established an efficient, on-demand resource that corresponds to the elastic needs of the operation,” said Stefan Petrat, Senior Vice President of Media Technology at HBO. “As needed, we can spin up our Media Composer seats and have hundreds of editors working on promotional pieces for all HBO distribution outlets. When that push is over, we can immediately spool down our excess systems.”

“HBO’s production engineering group is taking an inventive approach toward unlocking new gains in post-production performance, and Avid is very pleased to support their vision with the virtualization of Media Composer,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President, Avid. “It’s exciting to see world-class customers like HBO successfully rethinking and reimagining the sheer scale of their workflows with Avid tools and solutions.”

Learn more by reading Avid’s customer story about HBO at https://www.avid.com/customer-stories/hbo.

