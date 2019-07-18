Avid Technology : Brings Music Distribution to a Quarter Million Link App Users
07/18/2019 | 12:00pm EDT
Avid Connect Live, Nashville, TN, 7/18/2019
AvidPlay empowers artists to distribute their music to the world's most popular streaming platforms, including Spotify, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, NetEase, Gaana and many more
At Avid Connect Live Nashville at Summer NAMM 2019, Avid ® (Nasdaq: AVID) introduced AvidPlay, a new music distribution service for its Avid Link app that enables artists, producers and music labels to easily and affordably get their music heard on the world's most popular streaming services.
With AvidPlay, artists can distribute their music tracks and albums to hundreds of streaming services worldwide, including Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, NetEase, Gaana, Anghami, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and many more, and keep 100 percent of the rights and earnings. Music creators simply purchase their music distribution plan on the Avid Link Marketplace, and then intuitively upload their completed tracks and artwork. Artists can then use the AvidPlay dashboard to easily manage the tracks and albums being streamed, and see how much money they've earned from each song-all from within Avid creative tools or from the free Avid Link app for mobile devices.
'Providing a way for creators to get their works heard and viewed by the right people is critical to the success of music, audio and video producers around the world,' said Rob D'Amico, Director, Audio and Video Segment at Avid. 'Avid Link provides artists the ability to promote their works and gain exposure within community Lounges, along with building up their personal networks by connecting with other content creators. With Avid Link available to everyone-not just Avid customers-music creators now have the ability to easily expand their creative possibilities, distribute their music and, most importantly, get paid for the content they produce.'
