Avid Technology : Expands Audio Control Surface Portfolio to Better Address Needs of Smaller Facilities and Project Studios

'The Avid S4 and S1 control surfaces open up a world of capabilities never before possible for music mixers, smaller studios and educational facilities, answering our customers' calls for the power, workflows and key functions of Pro Tools | S6 in more streamlined and affordable in-studio solutions,' said Rob D'Amico, Director, Audio and Video Segment at Avid. 'Avid control surface, software, audio I/O, and monitoring capabilities combine to create a professional system with control and flexibility at the user's fingertips.'

World-class mixing for smaller studios with Avid S4

Designed for small- to mid-sized music studios and audio post facilities, Avid S4 delivers industry-standard S6 workflows to any editor or mixer. It acts and feels like a physical extension of software, providing an exceptionally integrated experience with any EUCON-enabled DAW, such as Pro Tools, Nuendo, Pyramix, Logic Pro, Cubase, and other audio software. S4 also enables engineers to quickly assign and control talkback, listenback, and speaker sources and levels right from the surface to handle everything from simple cue mixes for music recording to monitoring immersive audio projects.

S4 provides extensive visual feedback, with the ability to display everything from channel meters, groups, EQ curves, and automation data, to scrolling high-res Pro Tools waveforms, which can be edited right from the surface. The easy-to-configure, semi-modular surface gives users the flexibility to build the ideal system for a specific workflow, from 8 to 24 faders, with the ability to add displays, joystick, post, and knob modules. When paired with Pro Tools | Ultimate, S4 brings the most efficient hands-on Dolby Atmos mixing in the industry to any room.

Mix big in any space with Avid S1