Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avid Technology, Inc.    AVID

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AVID)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avid Technology : Shares Up 10% After Renewing Cloud Collaboration With Microsoft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 07:13am EDT

By Chris Wack

Avid Technology Inc. shares rose 10% to $6.95 after the company said it has renewed its cloud collaboration with Microsoft.

The media and entertainment technology provider said over the course of the new five-year strategic alliance agreement, it will continue to develop and deploy its cloud-based solutions on Microsoft Azure.

Avid said that since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it and Microsoft also have mobilized rapidly to aid numerous Avid clients urgently needing to transition their production personnel to working remotely from their homes in order to keep entertainment and news content pipelines flowing.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. -1.39% 6.37 Delayed Quote.-24.71%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.45% 178.84 Delayed Quote.13.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
07:13aAVID TECHNOLOGY : Shares Up 10% After Renewing Cloud Collaboration With Microsof..
DJ
05:12aAVID TECHNOLOGY : Video and Music Makers Download Over Two Million Free Copies o..
AQ
05/04AVID TECHNOLOGY : Announces New Five-Year Agreement with Microsoft Azure to Brin..
AQ
05/01AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
04/27Video and Music Makers Download Over Two Million Free Copies of Avid Creative..
GL
04/17AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17Avid Technology to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
04/08AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07AVID TECHNOLOGY : Issues Business Update in Response to Global Impact of COVID-1..
AQ
03/13AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 407 M
EBIT 2020 45,5 M
Net income 2020 29,8 M
Debt 2020 147 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avid Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,17  $
Last Close Price 6,46  $
Spread / Highest target 85,8%
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeff Rosica President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Miles Westley Chairman
Kenneth Gayron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Hawthorne Director
Robert Marc Bakish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.-24.71%279
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED6.01%12 053
AISINO CORPORATION1.12%4 529
SYNNEX CORPORATION-33.14%4 417
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.71%2 087
CHAUN-CHOUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP.-0.79%723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group