Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avid Technology, Inc.    AVID

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AVID)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avid Technology : Welcomes Media Tech Veteran Kathy-Anne McManus to Helm Global Customer Solutions and Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 08:15pm EST

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world-from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Avid Technology Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 01:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
08:15pAVID TECHNOLOGY : Welcomes Media Tech Veteran Kathy-Anne McManus to Helm Global ..
PU
01/25AVID TECHNOLOGY : Link Revealed at NAMM-Free App Connects the World's Creative C..
AQ
01/24AVID TECHNOLOGY : Link Revealed at NAMM—Free App Connects the World's Crea..
PU
01/24Avid Unveils Sibelius 2019 to Help Musicians Be More Creative, Sound Better, ..
GL
01/24AVID TECHNOLOGY : Link Revealed at NAMM – Free App Connects the World's Cr..
AQ
01/10AVID TECHNOLOGY : Announces Roster of Top Audio Pros to Appear on NAMM 2019 Main..
AQ
01/09Avid Announces Roster of Top Audio Pros to Appear on NAMM 2019 Main Stage
GL
01/03AVID TECHNOLOGY : Keeps the Carolina Panthers at the Cutting Edge
AQ
2018AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2018AVID TECHNOLOGY : Keeps the Carolina Panthers at the Cutting Edge; Six-year agre..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 411 M
EBIT 2018 29,9 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avid Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeff Rosica Senior Vice President-Worldwide Field Operations
Nancy Hawthorne Chairman
Kenneth Gayron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rashid Desai Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Tim Claman Chief Technology Officer & VP-Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.2.11%203
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%13 409
AISINOCO. LTD8.52%6 862
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%6 759
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 701
SYNNEX CORPORATION22.01%5 052
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.