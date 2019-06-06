Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avid Technology, Inc.    AVID

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AVID)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avid Technology to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 08:31am EDT

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, announced today that its CEO Jeff Rosica and CFO Ken Gayron will present at the 2019 East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference at the Westin Boston Waterfront on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2:20 p.m. ET.  Management will also be available for one on one meetings on June 12.

A live webcast of the presentation and the slides can be accessed at the Company’s website at http://ir.avid.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption.  Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts.  With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid Everywhere, Avid Artist | DNxIV, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Investor Contact:
Whit Rappole
Avid
ir@avid.com 
(978) 275-2032

PR Contact:
Jim Sheehan
Avid
jim.sheehan@avid.com 
(978) 640-3152

Source:  Avid Technology, Inc.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
08:31aAvid Technology to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
GL
08:31aAvid Graphics Engine Propels Catalonia's TV3 to High Ratings for European Ele..
GL
05/20Avid Technology to Present at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve..
GL
05/15AVID TECHNOLOGY : Portugal's SIC TV Turns to Avid for State-of-the-art Graphics
AQ
05/15AVID TECHNOLOGY : Portugal's SIC TV Turns to Avid for State-of-the-art Graphics
AQ
05/10AVID TECHNOLOGY : Pro Tools 2019 Delivers More for Audio Post Workflows
AQ
05/09AVID TECHNOLOGY : Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offer fo..
AQ
05/09Pro Tools 2019 Delivers More Power and Performance for Fluid Music Creation a..
GL
05/06AVID : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06AVID TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 426 M
EBIT 2019 50,0 M
Net income 2019 14,2 M
Debt 2019 155 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capitalization 327 M
Chart AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Avid Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeff Rosica Senior Vice President-Worldwide Field Operations
Nancy Hawthorne Chairman
Kenneth Gayron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rashid Desai Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Tim Claman Chief Technology Officer & VP-Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.63.16%321
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%17 182
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%8 389
AISINOCO. LTD-1.88%6 084
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%5 090
SYNNEX CORPORATION12.41%4 488
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About