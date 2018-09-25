Log in
Avid Technology to Present at the Sidoti Fall 2018 Conference

09/25/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ:AVID), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, announced today that Ken Gayron, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Avid, will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 2:05 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be accessible via live webcast and available for replay via the investor relations section of Avid’s website at www.ir.avid.com.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption.  Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts.  With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on FacebookInstagram, TwitterYouTubeLinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2018 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid Everywhere, Avid Artist | DNxIV, Avid NEXIS, Avid FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Investor Contact:
Dean Ridlon
Avid
dean.ridlon@avid.com
(978) 640-3379

PR Contact:
Jim Sheehan
Avid 
jim.sheehan@avid.com 
(978) 640-3152

Avid Technology, Inc. logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
