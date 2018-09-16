Avid and the Avid Customer Association Unveil 6th Annual Connect Conference and Launch Early Registration

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC (Hall 7, Stand B.55) – In collaboration with the Avid Customer Association (ACA), Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today unveiled the highly anticipated theme and program preview for Connect 2019, the powerful annual gathering of media and entertainment technology users and influencers. Guided by the mission for “Creating the Future,” Connect 2019 (April 6-7, 2019 at Aria Las Vegas, immediately preceding the NAB Show) will enable collaboration, learning, and interaction among the global community that creates and delivers TV, film and music.



Early registration for Connect 2019 is now open at http://www.avidconnect2019.com , providing a significant 25% savings through October 31, 2018. Simply by registering for the conference, participants will also earn their place in the ACA, which today gives a voice and proven influence to more than 30,000 members from every discipline and job level in content creation, production, management and delivery—from global media organization leaders to individuals just getting started on their careers.

The Connect tradition provides a forum unlike any other, emphasizing unparalleled access and discovery led by the individuals and organizations who are blazing new trails in video and audio production, post production, management, and delivery for the whole industry to adopt—while working to reach audiences everywhere and drive revenues from their content. Connect 2019 will draw on media’s top talent to deliver intimate technical, creative and business tutorials, panel sessions and real-world showcases. The 2019 conference program preview features a diverse agenda of critical topics such as:

The Direct-to-Consumer Opportunity—Expanding the market for premium sports

Rocket-fueled Storytelling—Technology for the next big bang for drama and sports producers

Editing without Boundaries—Virtualized, collaborative editing as a way to make projects more efficient and content more compelling

Complete Content Visibility—Eliminating siloes and establishing total visibility of all assets

Immersive Audio Mixing for Theaters and the Home

Next-Generation Media Workflows—Transformation in practice

Throughout Connect 2019, attendees will become better connected with each other and become fully prepared to ensure their success despite the challenges spurred by the evolving digital media landscape. Additionally, the ACA and Avid will reveal the 3rd Annual ACA Vote results, the most comprehensive survey of media and entertainment technology users, which identifies where this community needs to focus its efforts while also contributing to the ongoing dialogue between Avid and the ACA.

“Connect events are truly special moments, which in concert with ACA membership, map the way forward for individuals, teams and organizations alike, the majority of whom return year after year to connect, collaborate and be heard,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President, Avid. “Avid and the ACA are designing Connect 2019 to help anyone in the community to take control and create our collective future and their own success in this era of digital media.”

In order to accelerate seamless collaboration and connectivity between key technologies and drive a more cohesive global media ecosystem from the camera and mic all the way through to consumers, the ACA provides a wide range of high-impact opportunities for vendors of all types to support the community and gain visibility as an official Connect 2019 sponsor. To explore, visit http://www.avidconnect2018.com/sponsors .

About the Avid Customer Association

Avid and its customers established the Avid Customer Association (ACA) to create the world’s most innovative and influential media technology community representing organizations and professionals from all levels of the industry. The ACA fosters deep collaboration between Avid and the people who are most passionate about capturing opportunities to thrive in the industry. Any professional working in media and entertainment can become an ACA member, which is free of charge for any qualified member of the community. Learn more at www.avidcustomerassociation.com .

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

© 2018 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, Artist, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, ScriptSync, PhraseFind, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contact:

Avid

Amy Paladino

amy.paladino@avid.com

+1-617-733-5121