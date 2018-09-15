Log in
TV 2 DENMARK Expands Relationship with Avid for Multi-Year Agreement for Next-generation News Production

09/15/2018 | 09:01am CEST

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC (Hall 7, Stand B.55) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced a multi-year strategic relationship with TV 2, the premier broadcaster in Denmark, to update its newsrooms with next-generation Avid news production tools and solutions. Avid’s MediaCentral® platform will serve as the foundation for TV 2’s news production, and will help enhance collaboration, increase efficiency and productivity, and provide a future path to the cloud for TV 2.  

Established in 1988 as a public service broadcaster, TV 2 is the country’s largest and highest-rated television station. Its original productions span news, sports and entertainment. Publicly owned and commercially driven, TV 2 offers several TV channels and digital content serving every segment of the Danish population.

With the Avid MediaCentral platform, TV 2 will develop new workflows to meet future requirements with a focus on collaboration and a story-centric approach across all aspects of the production cycle. TV 2’s investment in and implementation of Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX will allow production teams located anywhere to access content through a simple user-friendly graphical interface. Additionally, Avid NEXIS®, the media industry’s first software-defined storage platform, will deliver unrivalled media performance, scalability, and reliability.

“TV 2 has been an Avid user for more than 10 years and we’re looking forward to moving our longstanding relationship forward through this alliance,” said Tom Bjerre, CIO at TV 2. “Together with Avid, we have a mission of building a modern, easy-to-use and flexible production system that publishes across many platforms. We appreciate the flexibility and openness of Avid’s solution to enable third-party applications to seamlessly plug into the platform.”

“Avid is proud to collaborate with customers like TV 2 who are taking control of changes facing broadcasters to capture the opportunities to improve the way they work and how they serve and grow their audiences,” said Tom Cordiner, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Avid. “We’re excited to be introducing the efficiency and extensibility of MediaCentral to drive their operations and expanding the role of Avid solutions with TV 2 to help them deliver the best possible content and engage audiences as efficiently as possible.”

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on FacebookInstagram, TwitterYouTubeLinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2018 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contact:
Avid                                                    
Amy Paladino                        
amy.paladino@avid.com                   
+1 617-733-5121       

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency) 
Alex Humphries-French – UK
Tanya Roberts – USA                        
avid@rlyl.com         

© GlobeNewswire 2018
