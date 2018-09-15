TV 2 DENMARK Expands Relationship with Avid for Multi-Year Agreement for Next-generation News Production

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC (Hall 7, Stand B.55) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced a multi-year strategic relationship with TV 2, the premier broadcaster in Denmark, to update its newsrooms with next-generation Avid news production tools and solutions. Avid’s MediaCentral ® platform will serve as the foundation for TV 2’s news production, and will help enhance collaboration, increase efficiency and productivity, and provide a future path to the cloud for TV 2.

Established in 1988 as a public service broadcaster, TV 2 is the country’s largest and highest-rated television station. Its original productions span news, sports and entertainment. Publicly owned and commercially driven, TV 2 offers several TV channels and digital content serving every segment of the Danish population.

With the Avid MediaCentral platform, TV 2 will develop new workflows to meet future requirements with a focus on collaboration and a story-centric approach across all aspects of the production cycle. TV 2’s investment in and implementation of Avid MediaCentral | Cloud UX will allow production teams located anywhere to access content through a simple user-friendly graphical interface. Additionally, Avid NEXIS®, the media industry’s first software-defined storage platform, will deliver unrivalled media performance, scalability, and reliability.

“TV 2 has been an Avid user for more than 10 years and we’re looking forward to moving our longstanding relationship forward through this alliance,” said Tom Bjerre, CIO at TV 2. “Together with Avid, we have a mission of building a modern, easy-to-use and flexible production system that publishes across many platforms. We appreciate the flexibility and openness of Avid’s solution to enable third-party applications to seamlessly plug into the platform.”

“Avid is proud to collaborate with customers like TV 2 who are taking control of changes facing broadcasters to capture the opportunities to improve the way they work and how they serve and grow their audiences,” said Tom Cordiner, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Avid. “We’re excited to be introducing the efficiency and extensibility of MediaCentral to drive their operations and expanding the role of Avid solutions with TV 2 to help them deliver the best possible content and engage audiences as efficiently as possible.”

