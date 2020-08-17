Avidian Gold : August 17, 2020 -Avidian Gold Completes Non-Brokered $1.7M Private Placement

Avidian Gold Completes Non-Brokered $1.7M Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Ontario, August 17, 2020 - Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AVG) wishes to advise that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.33 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,700,000 (see press release dated August 4, 2020). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant extensible into a Common Share at $0.55 per Common Share for twenty-four months following the issuance of Warrants. The Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to a date that shall be 30 days following the date of an acceleration notice given by the Company in the event that the VWAP of Common Shares shall equal or exceed $0.825 for 20 consecutive days following the expiration of the statutory hold period to which the Warrants will be subject. The Offering was conducted in connection with the agreement between the Company and Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") pursuant to which Crescat, though its affiliates has acquired the entire offering of Units, and pursuant to which the Company has granted to Crescat a right to participate in future equity financings of the Company so as to maintain Crescat's pro-rata ownership of the securities of the Company, for as long as Crescat holds at least 5% in the Company's common Shares (on a partially-diluted basis). The net proceeds from the Offering shall be primarily used for the development of Avidian's mineral properties and for general and administrative expenses. The Units issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and a day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. the Offering is subject to receipt of final approval of TSX Venture Exchange. About Crescat Capital LLC Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, which deploys tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's investment goals are to provide industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks and they apply their investment process across a mix of asset classes and strategies. Crescat is taking activist stakes in the precious metals exploration industry today as one of its key macro themes About Avidian Gold Corp. Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a regional scale advanced stage gold-copper exploration portfolio in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project also

hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Additional projects include the Amanita gold property which is adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and the Jungo gold/copper property in Nevada. The information in respect of the Golden Zone project is adopted from the Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd (the "Technical Report"). Avidian is the majority owner of High Tide Resources, a private company with an option on the Labrador West iron ore property and owns the base metal Strickland Property and the Black Raven gold property, all located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Avidian is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout first world mining friendly jurisdictions using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101Technical report on the Golden Zone property, can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com. The technical information in this news release has been approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo and President of Avidian Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. For further information, please contact: Steve Roebuck, President sroebuck@avidiangold.com or +1(905) 741-5458 info@avidiangold.com Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

attendance and local and international travel, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the Offering, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities law. 3