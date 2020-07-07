Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avient Corporation    POL

AVIENT CORPORATION

(POL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avient : To Hold Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 07:31am EDT

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: POL), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The company will then host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Teleconference: 

July 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET



Dial-in number:  

Domestic: 1-844-835-7433


International: 1-914-495-8589



Conference ID:       

4192557



Broadcast live:  

www.avient.com/investor



Replay:        

The replay will be available for one week, beginning at


11:00 a.m. ET, July 22, 2020



Dial-in number:   

Domestic: 1-855-859-2056


International: 1-404-537-3406



Conference ID:        

4192557

About Avient

Avient Corporation, with 2019 revenues of $2.9 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

Avient employs approximately 9,100 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care® and a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.  For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avient-to-hold-second-quarter-2020-conference-call-301089046.html

SOURCE Avient Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AVIENT CORPORATION
07:31aAVIENT : To Hold Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call
PR
07/01AVIENT CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Amendments to ..
AQ
07/01POLYONE COMPLETES CLARIANT MASTERBAT : Avient Corporation
PR
06/30Cooper Standard's Fortrex Technology Enables PolyOne Launch of Next-Generatio..
AQ
06/23POLYONE : Launches New ECCOH LSFOH Grades for Optical Fiber Cables
AQ
06/15POLYONE : To Provide Second Quarter Performance Update, Will Host Investor Confe..
AQ
06/12POLYONE : To Provide Second Quarter Performance Update, Will Host Investor Confe..
PR
06/11POLYONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26POLYONE : Molded-in-Color Parts Replace Metallic Paint on SUV Center Console Hou..
AQ
05/20LIGHTER WEIGHT, EASIER PROCESSING, H : PolyOne's Crosslinkable Barricade Elastom..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group