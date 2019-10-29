Log in
AVINGER, INC.

(AVGR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/28 04:00:00 pm
1.47 USD   +30.09%
09:12aAVINGER : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019
PU
10/09AVINGER : Expands US Reach with Seven New Accounts in Third Quarter
PU
Avinger : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019

10/29/2019 | 09:12am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 844-369-8774 for domestic callers or +1-862-298-0844 for international callers. To listen to a live webcast, please visit http://www.avinger.com and select Investor Relations.

A replay of the call will be available beginning November 5, 2019 at approximately 10:30pm ET through November 12, 2019. To access the replay, dial 919-882-2331 and reference Conference ID: 56428. The webcast will also be available on Avinger's website following completion of the call at www.avinger.com.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Weinswig
Chief Financial Officer
Avinger, Inc.
(650) 241-7916
ir@avinger.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.



Disclaimer

Avinger Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 13:11:09 UTC
