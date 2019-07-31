Log in
AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD

AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD

(ASM)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results to Be Released on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

07/31/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

July 31, 2019

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM: TSX/NYSE American; FSE:GV6, 'Avino' or 'the Company') plans to announce its Second Quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

In addition, the Company will be holding a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at
8:00 am PDT (11:00 am EDT).

Shareholders, analysts, investors and media are invited to join the webcast and conference call by logging in here Avino Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results or by dialing the following numbers five to ten minutes prior to the start time:

Toll Free Canada & USA: 1-800-319-4610
Outside of Canada & USA: 1-604-638-5340

No pass-code is necessary to participate in the conference call or webcast; participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion.

The conference call and webcast will be recorded and the replay will be available on the Company's web site later that day.

About Avino:
Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing approximately 350 people. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently exploring and drilling at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.

On Behalf of the Board

'David Wolfin'
________________________________
David Wolfin
President & CEO
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:04:05 UTC
