AVIO S.P.A.    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 10/07
11.7 EUR   +1.39%
01:27aAVIO S P A : Ariane 6 first production order signed
PU
10/04AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
09/27AVIO : Share buyback report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avio S p A : ARIANE 6 FIRST PRODUCTION ORDER SIGNED

0
10/08/2019 | 01:27am EDT



Colleferro, 7th October 2019 - Avio has signed the order contract for the start of the production of the first batch of 14 Ariane 6 launchers.

The order concerns the start of the production activities of the new generation P120 engines that will equip the first stage of the Ariane 62 and Ariane 64 launchers, in two different configurations which will feature two or four P120 motors as first stage engines.

The P120 solid-propelled engine is entirely manufactured in carbon fiber and will equip both the new Ariane 6 heavy launcher, for which Avio works as a sub-contractor, and the new Vega C launcher, for which Avio is the prime contractor.

The signing of this first order for the P120 engine marks the beginning of the production phase and the completion of the development and testing phases. The industrialization of the manufacturing processes for the new P120 engine represents the bulk of the new launching strategy of both ESA and Avio, which will be able to exploit sizeable production synergies and economies of scale.

"The signing of this contract is a key step to implement Avio's industrial strategy- stated Giulio Ranzo, Avio's CEO. The production of the P120 engine will allow to further increase the competitiveness of the European launchers - Ranzo added - leveraging our investments on both our industrial facilities and competences".

* * *

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

For more information Investor Relations Contacts fabrizio.spaziani@avio.com matteo.picconeri@avio.com

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 05:26:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 28,1 M
Net income 2019 24,9 M
Finance 2019 36,9 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 308 M
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,37  €
Last Close Price 11,70  €
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Rabajoli Director
Simon Nicholas Rowlands Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.4.84%342
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.50%214 094
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.10%116 510
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION47.02%110 152
AIRBUS SE40.28%101 055
SAFRAN33.21%67 835
