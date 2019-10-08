Avio S p A : ARIANE 6 FIRST PRODUCTION ORDER SIGNED

ARIANE 6 FIRST PRODUCTION ORDER SIGNED

Colleferro, 7th October 2019 - Avio has signed the order contract for the start of the production of the first batch of 14 Ariane 6 launchers.

The order concerns the start of the production activities of the new generation P120 engines that will equip the first stage of the Ariane 62 and Ariane 64 launchers, in two different configurations which will feature two or four P120 motors as first stage engines.

The P120 solid-propelled engine is entirely manufactured in carbon fiber and will equip both the new Ariane 6 heavy launcher, for which Avio works as a sub-contractor, and the new Vega C launcher, for which Avio is the prime contractor.

The signing of this first order for the P120 engine marks the beginning of the production phase and the completion of the development and testing phases. The industrialization of the manufacturing processes for the new P120 engine represents the bulk of the new launching strategy of both ESA and Avio, which will be able to exploit sizeable production synergies and economies of scale.

"The signing of this contract is a key step to implement Avio's industrial strategy- stated Giulio Ranzo, Avio's CEO. The production of the P120 engine will allow to further increase the competitiveness of the European launchers - Ranzo added - leveraging our investments on both our industrial facilities and competences".

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

