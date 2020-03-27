Avio S p A : Information on the Share Capital

INFORMATION ON SHARE CAPITAL
______________________________________________________________
The composition of the fully paid-up share capital of Avio S.p.A. is as follows:
|
|
|
Current Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Euro
|
N. Shares
|
Unit Value
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
90,964,212.90
|
26,359,346
|
Without nominal
|
of which :
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
(listed on the MTA /
|
90,964,212.90
|
26,359,346
|
Without nominal
|
value
|
STAR Segment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N. remaining warrants
|
|
|
Avio Sponsor Warrants
|
800,000
|
(not listed)
|
Disclaimer
Avio S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 02:12:04 UTC