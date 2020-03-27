Log in
AVIO S.P.A.    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/27 12:29:29 pm
10.97 EUR   -1.88%
03/26AVIO : 2019 Results
BU
03/25AVIO 2019 RESULTS : net income and cash growth continue
PU
03/20AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
Avio S p A : Information on the Share Capital

03/27/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

INFORMATION ON SHARE CAPITAL

______________________________________________________________

The composition of the fully paid-up share capital of Avio S.p.A. is as follows:

Current Share Capital

Euro

N. Shares

Unit Value

Total

90,964,212.90

26,359,346

Without nominal

of which :

value

Ordinary shares

(listed on the MTA /

90,964,212.90

26,359,346

Without nominal

value

STAR Segment)

N. remaining warrants

Avio Sponsor Warrants

800,000

(not listed)

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 368 M
EBIT 2019 29,5 M
Net income 2019 24,5 M
Finance 2019 36,8 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 292 M
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,98  €
Last Close Price 11,06  €
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Rabajoli Director
Simon Nicholas Rowlands Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.-19.34%325
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-51.27%101 871
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-10.03%98 693
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.13%89 809
AIRBUS SE-44.60%62 360
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-16.17%53 843
