Avio S p A : KC Investor Presentation July 2020 0 07/16/2020 | 03:21am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation Kepler Chevreux Investor Conference 16th July 2020 AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. Disclaimer This document has been prepared by Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company"). This document might contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on Avio's current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Avio to control or estimate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. Avio does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Any reference to past performance or trends or activities of Avio shall not be taken as a representation or indication that such performance, trends or activities will continue in the future. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Avio's securities, nor shall the document form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, or constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Avio. This document may not be reproduced, redistributed or published in whole or in part without Avio's authorization. AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 2 Agenda Executive Summary

Appendix AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 3 Avio : a pure player in Space Launchers 360 M€ revenues

(10% CAGR 2014-19)

(10% CAGR 2014-19) 1.000 employees

400 M€ Mkt Cap

70% free float

4% Mgmt share NEW 2021 Ariane 6 European heavy launcher (10.5 tons in GTO)

Avio: partner and supplier for strap-on boosters AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. Vega C European light launcher (1.5 tons in LEO)

Avio: developer, manufacturer, launcher system integrator 4 Industrial operations in Europe and French Guyana Colleferro •SRM design, production •Mission analysis •Flight Software •Stage integration •Testing Paris SRM Launcher •Large SRM Manufacturing integration design/integration City From East to North launch Main stage Upper stage integration integration Kourou European Spaceport (CSG) • SRM casting and integration Propellant • Vega launcher operation casting Firing tests AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. Source: Company information 5 The launch industry is the gateway to the Space economy Global space value chain (2018) x% = 2015-18 CAGR Launch Satellite Ground Satellite industry(1,2) manufacturing Segment(3) services(2,4) End users $ 6.2bn $ 19.5bn $ 125.2bn $ 126.5bn +5% +7% +6% stable (1): Includes launcher manufacturing and launch service activities Source: Satellite Industry Association (2018) (2): Commercial services revenues only AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. (3): Includes GNSS chipsets and Related (4): Includes commercial humanflight 6 Increasing gap between geographic origin of demand and supply # of Countries Population covered 100 80 60 40 20 0 Countries operating Satellites = 90 Launching countries = 6 Widening Gap 1957 1962 1967 1972 1977 1982 1987 1992 1997 2002 2007 2012 2017 Source: Web Search; United Nations AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 7 For the next decade: stable launch demand in MEO-GEO,fast-growing in LEO World Market World total mass at launch (tons) X = CAGR Orbit (altitude) Other GEO MEO LEO Key 3,898 applications +3% 1358 2,312 Telecom -1% 1521 174 Navigation +3% 2134 +14% 130 594 Earth Observation 2009-18 2019-28 10y LEO expected growth re-assessed at +14% (last year estimate +9%) AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. Source : Avio estimate on Euroconsult data; Excludes sats with mass <50 Kg 8 Growth in demand of satellite services is driven today largely by Earth Observation and connectivity services Application Example End Users • Investors & financial analysts Infrastructure & Transportation (Quant, Commodity) • Intelligence analysts • Customs & Border agents • Farmers Environment & Climate • Insurance companies • Meteorological agencies • Civil Protection agencies Security & Intelligence Energy & natural resources Defense

Intelligence agencies

Rescue operations

Investors & financial analysts (Quant, Commodity)

Insurance companies AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 9 Launch capabilities concentrated in a few countries. Export capacity essentially in Europe and USA Average Annual Mass Launched in 2009-18 (Tons) 70 Government Commercial & Export 62 57 26 45 29 3 38 44 42 33 7 6 19 1 6 6 AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 10 2019 - ESA Ministerial Council: secured €490M funding for new development projects Product roadmap funded at ESA Ministerial Council '19 AVUM Z9 Z40 Z40 P120 P120 P120 P120 P120 TODAY 2021 2022 2023 2025 Ariane 5 Vega Vega C Ariane 62 Ariane 64 VegaC Space Vega C+ Vega E Ariane 6 light Rider EVO 2 products 3 products with 1st stage 5 products with high commonality no synergies in common MC '19: €2.2B funding for launchers (of which ~€490M for Avio) AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 11 Steady growth of earnings and cash since 2017 x% = CAGR 2017-'19 Revenues (€ - M) Net Income (€ - M) Net Financial Position (€ - M) 4% 11% 17% 388,7 25,8 27 57,9 368,7 49,1 21,8 343,8 41,7 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 Dividends 10 11.5 - CAPEX 29 23 29 (€ - M) (€ - M) AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 12 Next steps - Busy 2020 and incoming contracts Upcoming flight activity

VV16 SSMS - August VV17 - October VV18 - by year-end Vega C - launch campaign to start by year-end Ariane 5 VA253 - end of July

Backlog

Contractualization of the ESA '19 MC developments in progress Tactical production contracts signed in May

Development

Vega C ground qualification review - 3 rd quarter P120 QM2 test (third and last static firing test for Ariane 6) - by July

2020 Financial results

September 14 th : HY 2020 - possible definition of the 2020 Guidance November 5 th : 9M 2020 results

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 13 Agenda Executive summary

Appendix AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 14 Ariane 5: the workhorse for Geostationary Satellites Total # of satellites launched into GTO worldwide x = # of sats orbited by Ariane5 30 33 31 24 36 23 29 32 20 25 27 22 31 36 38 39 40 33 39 45 42 40 33 30 1996 97 98 99 2000 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 2019 # of Ariane 5 Launches (launches with two satellites) 7 7 6 6 6 6 6 5 5 5 5 5 4 4 4 3 3 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 1996 97 98 99 2000 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 2019 4 2 2 1 11 4 9 7 9 10 10 12 11 14 12 10 13 7 13 12 12 12 12 9 SOURCE: Web Search A stable and resilient business AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 15 Ariane: global customer base for GEO launch = Last 15 yrs flights Gold Terrestar-1 AMC-21 Galaxy 15 MexSat -3 Ariane 5 Galileo Lemaitre BepiColombo Anik F3 Amald Einstein HellasSat Azerspace Thor 7 Hylas SICRAL 2 Spainsat Athena- Fidus RASCOM Arabsat Al Yah 3 StarOne GSAT Amazonas Nilesat TIBA NOT EXHAUSTIVE KoreaSat Chollian Superbird Bsat 3b Vinasat ST-2 Telkom Brysat Optus AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 16 With the Sat miniaturization trend, Vega is ready to increase launch cadence to perform 5 flights per year Total # of satellites launched into Space worldwide Sats > 500 kg Sats < 500 kg 2.5 = average sat mass 52 133 195 174 133 330 322 365 91 140 192 162 103 119 110 98 952 848968 292 509 303 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2.5 1.5 1.1 1.3 1.4 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.5 5 4 3 PROBA V Cube sats 2 1 0 2012 2013 Number of Vega Launches per year (cumulative 3 yrs avg) VI A VI B Senti- Lisa Pathfinder PERUSA T Senti- Mohammed Mohammed PRISMA FalconEye1 nel 2A nel 2B 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 SSMS EU Institutional EU Institutional Vega C MF EU Institutional EU Institutional Export SSMS ESA Export Export EU Institutional 2020 2021 2022 AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 17 Avio established as a global player through its flagship product Vega dedicated to LEO launch = Backlog = Flights VV07 Backlog Backlog VV03 4xSkySat VV05 VV02 VV06 GHGSat Sentinel 2A Proba V LISA Nemo HD KazEOSat-1 Backlog VV09 VV04 VV12 KompSat 7 Backlog Sentinel 2B IXV Aeolus LuxSat Backlog Backlog VD20x2 Ceres Backlog VV02 Backlog Spire VNredSat-1a Spaceflight Ingenio Backlog VV11 Undisclosed Mohammed VI A VV15 VV13 Falcon Mohammed Eye VI B VV01 Backlog LARES Cosmo 2G VV07 VV10 VV14 VV10 VV08 Backlog PeruSat OptSat Prisma Venus GokTurk-1a TheoSat Vega Vega C AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 18 Automation and standardization to increase cost competitiveness Vega Ariane 5 Vega C Ariane 62 Ariane64 P80 P230 P120 Single main-stage, higher volumes, economies of scale First flight items Vega C MF P120 Full volume production Ariane 6 MF production 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 19 May 2020: Vega on the Launch Pad and ready to return-to-flight VV16 - Vega return to flight with SSMS PoC* VV16 integrated, operations to resume on May 25

First European «rideshare mission» for small satellites (booming demand)

More than 50 satellites from the US and the EU including Planet, Spire, GHGSat, Tyvak,

ISIS

ISIS Innovative mission delivering on 2 different SunSyncronous orbital planes AVIO * Proof of Concept SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 20 2019: Key accomplishments on new developments Largest carbon fiber SRM 1st European Re-entry Vehicle A6/Vega C: P120 Vega C: Zefiro40 Space Rider Project firing test (Kourou) firing test (Sardinia) Design Review 1st Upper stage in LOX-CH Return to flight: Zefiro23 Vega E: M10 LOX-CH First successful firing test (Sardinia) firing test (USA) Camm-ER tests AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 21 Positive outcome of the 2019 ESA Ministerial Council ESA Ministerial Council Subscriptions Total = €14.4 Bn Total = €14.4 Bn +36% +36% Total = €10.6 Bn Total = €10.6 Bn 12,2 12,1 9.0 Other ESA 9,3 countries +38% +72% Launchers 1,6 2,2 1,3 2,3 MC 2016-19 MC 2019-22 MC 2016-19 MC 2019-22 SOURCE: ESA and ASI AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 22 Positive outlook for the evolution of Vega programs Key ESA Space transportation programs under Italian leadership Vega C light Space Rider Vega C+ Vega E 0.3 ton in LEO 0.8 ton / re-entry 2.3 ton in LEO 2.8 ton in LEO Technology Development (Step 2) • Cost reduction Development (Step 2) Development • Maint. of Op.Conditions 2022 2022 2023 2025 Total expected amount of R&D contracts to be assigned to Avio = € >400 Mln SOURCE: ESA and ASI AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 23 Vega C getting ready for Maiden Flight by 1st semester 2021 FAIRING AVUM Z9 IS2/3 Z40 IS1/2 P120 Sub-systems readiness System-level tests Fairing Vampire adapter Wind Tunnel Test Vibration tests New prop. tanks AVUM new gas tank HWIL tests UCEMC test Z40 Firing Test (May) IS2/3 A2 Assy test UCMEC tests New facilities P120 Firing Test (Jan. '19) IS1/2 24 AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. P120 BBP P120 BIP Extension Ariane 6 getting ready for Maiden Flight by end of 2021 FAIRING Ariane 6 Fairing Shell Ariane 6 launch vehicle completed (Jun.) building under way VINCI VULCAIN Vulcain 6 Upper Stage Tanks' Firing Test (Jul.) Integ. (Jul.) 4xP120 P120 Firing Test (Jan. '19) Ariane 6 P120 Rear Skirt Integ. (Aug.) SOURCE: ESA, ArianeGroup, Press Search AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. Ariane 6 mobile gantry in construction Vinci Engine Qualification Test (Oct.) Ariane 6 Launch Pad almost ready 25 Tactical propulsion: Successful Camm-ER tests MBDA successfully completed trials of the CAMM-ER air defence missile

CAMM-ER air defence missile Series of firings proving performance at extended ranges and high altitudes

CAMM-ER features a larger rocket motor to provide extended range beyond 40 km

features a larger rocket motor to provide extended range beyond 40 km Avio responsible for the propulsion of the CAMM-ER defence system SOURCE: MBDA Press release AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 26 Q1 2020 financials in line with Q1 2019 Q1 2019 MAIN ECONOMICS/ Q1 2020 DELTA DELTA Comments ACTUAL FINANCIALS ACTUAL € - M € - M € - M % 82,6 NET REVENUES 80,0 (2,6) -3% • Slight slowdown in production 7,0 EBITDA REPORTED 7,2 0,2 4% and development activities • EBITDA benefitting from effective 8,4% % on net revenues 9,0% fixed costs control 7,0 EBITDA ADJUSTED 7,8 0,8 11% • Increase of non recurring costs related 8,5% % on net revenues 9,8% to the COVID-19 outbreak (e.g. protection equipment and donations) 3,1 EBIT REPORTED 3,1 0,0 0% • Increase in depreciation related to 3,8% % on net revenues 3,9% previous years' capex 3,2 EBIT ADJUSTED 3,8 0,6 18% 3,9% % on net revenues 4,7% 31 DEC 2019 31 MAR 2020 DELTA DELTA ACTUAL ACTUAL € - M € - M € - M % 57,9 NET CASH POSITION 42,1 (15,8) -27% • In line with ordinary business cycle AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 27 Publicly announced flights in backlog and beyond for Vega and Ariane Flights in backlog, detailed launch dates and schedule TbD Vega/ Vega C Comm. Inst. Inst. Inst. Inst. For. Inst. For. Inst. Inst. Inst. Ariane 5 & Ariane 6 Comm. Comm. Comm. Inst. Inst. Comm. Inst. Inst. Inst.Comm. Inst. Comm. Inst. 2020 2021 2022 Some flights have the option to fly alternatively with Vega or Vega C Some flights have the option to fly alternatively with Ariane 5 or with Soyuz Source: Arianespace announcements and PRs, ESA, Press releases, Public information, NextSpaceflight.com AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. EU institutional opportunities 5 sats signed + EU institutional Beyond 28 Share buyback program launched in August 2019 Objectives Efficient use of liquidity generated by the ordinary business activities through a medium-long term investment

medium-long term investment Offer an additional return to shareholders along with dividend payments

along with dividend payments Possible use own shares in M&A transactions Program scheme €9M maximum investment amount (as decided by shareholders in April)

Initial mandate by BoD in August for €5M lasting until October 2020

Share Buyback carried out by an independent broker (Equita SIM, S.p.A.) Following the purchases made so far, as of May 22nd 2020 Avio S.p.A. holds # 315,300 own shares, corresponding to 1.20 % of total Avio's share capital (9th August - 22nd May)* *Daily purchases capped by law at 25% of average daily volumes of the previous 20 trading days AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 29 Structural elements of Avio's business resilience Drivers Elements of resilience Commercial Financial • FY 2019Net Order Backlog ~€700M • New orders from ESA to be ~€500M received from 2020 • Positive NFP ~€60M • Low-interest Gross Debt ~€50M • Tax credits >€80M • Own shares ~€4M • Mgmt Long Term Incentive ~€1M 2 years-equivalent revenues, 3-4 years business visibility based on planned roll-out

years-equivalent revenues, 3-4 years business visibility based on planned roll-out > 10 Vega flights & > 20 Ariane flights

~ 70% of backlog for government end customers

70% of backlog for government end customers Development projects subscribed at ESA MC '19

Available cash to better manage operations

Flexibility in Capex planning & execution

EIB 7 years-term debt

years-term debt <1% fixed interest rate

Deferred tax assets (Income Tax)

Additional VAT and R&D credits

Buyback limit € 9 M

M Bonus payment voluntarily deferred to 2021 AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 30 Vega E development : nearing full scale M10 firing test M10 LOX-CH Upper stage Conducted extensive firing test campaign on sub-scale combustion chamber

M10 LOX-CH Engine components PDR :

LOX-CH Engine components PDR Turbopumps (Liquid Oxygen and Methane) Combustion Chamber (realized with additive manufacturing ) Igniter

Text performed successfully on February-March 2020 at NASA facilities in the USA AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 31 End of the COVID-19 lockdown: adaptation to new normal 11 May -Avio VV16 team departing to Kourou Individual protection equipment on Alitalia charter flight from Rome FCO Hand sanitizer dispensers IN OUT Adapted meeting rooms Modified layout to access facilities AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 32 Recent commercial successes highlight customers' confidence in Vega and Ariane Vega Earth Explorer Biomass Earth Observation satellite to monitor forests degradation and fires through the analysis of carbon dioxide

Weight: 1.2 tons

Orbit: SSO @666 Km

SSO @666 Km Launch vehicle: Vega

Launch date: starting in 2022 Undisclosed customer Earth Observation satellite to monitor

Typhoons

Typhoons Orbit: LEO

Launch vehicle: Vega Ariane Galileo constellation European Union costellation of navigation satellites for EU citizens and enterprises

Weight per sat: 0.7 tons

Orbit: MEO @23,616 Km

MEO @23,616 Km Launch vehicle: Ariane 62

Current number of scheduled flights with Ariane 62: 6, with 4 additional sats announced on January 2020

Launch dates: starting in 2021 SOURCE: ESA, Arianespace, Press search 33 AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. With also private investments in the Space sector continuing to grow rapidly Investment1 ($ bn) Equity investment in Space Ventures $5.8 bn 4,50 Breakdown of cumulated 2009-2019 4,00 +28% CAGR investments by sector (% of 28$ Bn) 3,50 $3.0 bn 6% 3,00 2,50 2,00 47% 1,50 1,00 0,50 0,00 48% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Other Satellites Launch Angels(2) Venture Capital Corporate Other(3) Annual non-governmental equity investment Angels include investments from Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, and Robert Bigelow (total $>2 bn) Other includes Foundations, Private Equity, Sovereign Funds, Crowd Platforms, etc. Source: Space Angels Q4 2019 Investment Report AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 34 50 years of expertise in Space technologies with consistent track record Ariane 1-3 Ariane 4 Ariane 5 Vega VegaC Space Ammunitions Separation 9.5 ton 230 ton Launch VegaC Ariane6 Vega E motors boosters boosters system Light Rider 1912 1968 1990 2000 2012 2020 2025 AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 35 Managed by a team of Investors 4% share in Avio 70 Avio managers as equity partners InOrbit shareholding breakdown CEO 14% 40% 1st line managers 31% 2nd line managers 15% 3rd line and retired managers AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 36 Quarterly pattern of Reported EBITDA and Net Cash Position EBITDA Reported (€ - M) 42,6 42,6 22,5 23,5 14,5 16,1 6,1 6,9 7,2 Q1 HY 9M FY 2018 2019 2020 Net Cash Position quarterly evolution(€ - M) 47,2 48,7 42,1 48,7 49,3 49,1 57,9 21,7 20,4 Q1 HY 9M FY 2018 2019* 2020* * Include effects of IFRS 16 AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page. 37 Contacts +39 0697285158 +39 3420726648 investor.relations@avio.com The information contained in this document is Avio S.p.A. proprietary and is disclosed in confidence. It is the property of Avio S.p.A. and shall not be used, disclosed to others or reproduced, without the express written consent of Avio S.p.A. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Avio S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:20:04 UTC 0 Latest news on AVIO S.P.A. 03:21a AVIO S P A : KC Investor Presentation July 2020 PU 06/24 AVIO S P A : Intermonte Paris Virtual Conference June 2020 PU 06/18 FLIGHT VV16 : Vega – SSMS PoC Flight – Launch delay due to weather c.. PU 05/26 AVIO S P A : Virtual STAR Conference May 2020 PU 05/14 AVIO S P A : Q1 2020 Highlights PU 05/07 AVIO S P A : New Board of Directors appointed Roberto Italia Chairman and Giulio.. PU 05/07 AVIO S P A : Voting Summary Account PU 04/14 AVIO S P A : List n. 1 - CV G. Gorno Tempini 2 April update PU 04/10 AVIO S P A : Notice of Shareholders' Meeting Call - 10 April 2020 update PU 04/06 AVIO S P A : Notice of Shareholders' Meeting Call - 6 April 2020 update PU

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 368 M 419 M 419 M Net income 2020 20,6 M 23,5 M 23,5 M Net cash 2020 42,6 M 48,5 M 48,5 M P/E ratio 2020 20,5x Yield 2020 2,94% Capitalization 394 M 450 M 450 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 0,96x Nbr of Employees 935 Free-Float 58,8% Chart AVIO S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 17,23 € Last Close Price 14,96 € Spread / Highest target 20,3% Spread / Average Target 15,1% Spread / Lowest Target 8,29% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director Roberto Italia Chairman Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AVIO S.P.A. 7.94% 450 BOEING COMPANY (THE) -44.76% 106 059 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -6.37% 102 235 RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -28.74% 94 937 AIRBUS SE -46.95% 61 899 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -12.56% 50 138