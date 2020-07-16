Avio S p A : KC Investor Presentation July 2020

Log in
07/16/2020 | 03:21am EDT

Investor Presentation

Kepler Chevreux Investor Conference

16th July 2020

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company"). This document might contain certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on Avio's current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Avio to control or estimate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. Avio does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Any reference to past performance or trends or activities of Avio shall not be taken as a representation or indication that such performance, trends or activities will continue in the future. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Avio's securities, nor shall the document form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, or constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Avio.

This document may not be reproduced, redistributed or published in whole or in part without Avio's authorization.

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

2

Agenda

  • Executive Summary
  • Appendix

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

3

Avio : a pure player in Space Launchers

  • 360 M€ revenues
    (10% CAGR 2014-19)
  • 1.000 employees
  • 400 M€ Mkt Cap
  • 70% free float
  • 4% Mgmt share

NEW 2021

Ariane 6

  • European heavy launcher (10.5 tons in GTO)
  • Avio: partner and supplier for strap-on

boosters

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

Vega C

  • European light launcher (1.5 tons in LEO)
  • Avio: developer, manufacturer, launcher system integrator

4

Industrial operations in Europe and French Guyana

Colleferro

SRM design, production

Mission analysis

Flight Software

Stage integration

Testing

Paris

SRM

Launcher

Large SRM

Manufacturing

integration

design/integration

City

From East to North launch

Main stage

Upper stage

integration

integration

Kourou European Spaceport (CSG)

SRM casting and integration

Propellant

Vega launcher operation

casting

Firing tests

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

Source: Company information

5

The launch industry is the gateway to the Space economy

Global space value chain (2018)

x% = 2015-18 CAGR

Launch

Satellite

Ground

Satellite

industry(1,2)

manufacturing

Segment(3)

services(2,4)

End users

$ 6.2bn

$ 19.5bn

$ 125.2bn

$ 126.5bn

+5%

+7%

+6%

stable

(1): Includes launcher manufacturing and launch service activities

Source: Satellite Industry Association (2018)

(2): Commercial services revenues only

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of

last page.

(3): Includes GNSS chipsets and Related

(4): Includes commercial humanflight

6

Increasing gap between geographic origin of demand and supply

# of Countries

Population covered

100

80

60

40

20

0

Countries operating Satellites = 90

Launching countries = 6

Widening Gap

1957 1962 1967 1972 1977 1982 1987 1992 1997 2002 2007 2012 2017

Source: Web Search; United Nations

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

7

For the next decade: stable launch demand in MEO-GEO,fast-growing in LEO

World Market

World total mass at launch (tons)

X

= CAGR

Orbit

(altitude)

Other

GEO

MEO

LEO

Key

3,898

applications

+3%

1358

2,312

Telecom

-1%

1521

174

Navigation

+3%

2134

+14%

130

594

Earth Observation

2009-18

2019-28 10y LEO expected growth re-assessed

at +14% (last year estimate +9%)

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

Source : Avio estimate on Euroconsult data; Excludes sats with mass <50 Kg

8

Growth in demand of satellite services is driven today largely by Earth Observation and connectivity services

Application

Example

End Users

Investors & financial analysts

Infrastructure &

Transportation

(Quant, Commodity)

Intelligence analysts

Customs & Border agents

Farmers

Environment &

Climate

Insurance companies

Meteorological agencies

Civil Protection agencies

Security &

Intelligence

Energy & natural

resources

  • Defense
  • Intelligence agencies
  • Rescue operations
  • Investors & financial analysts (Quant, Commodity)
  • Insurance companies

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

9

Launch capabilities concentrated in a few countries. Export capacity essentially in Europe and USA

Average Annual Mass Launched in 2009-18 (Tons)

70

Government

Commercial & Export

62

57

26

45

29

3

38

44

42

33

7

6

19

1

6

6

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

10

2019 - ESA Ministerial Council: secured €490M funding for new development projects

Product roadmap funded at ESA Ministerial Council '19

AVUM

Z9

Z40

Z40

P120

P120

P120

P120

P120

TODAY

2021

2022

2023

2025

Ariane 5 Vega

Vega C Ariane 62 Ariane 64

VegaC Space

Vega C+

Vega E Ariane 6

light Rider

EVO

2 products

3 products with 1st stage

5 products with high commonality

no synergies

in common

MC '19: €2.2B funding for launchers

(of which ~€490M for Avio)

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

11

Steady growth of earnings and cash since 2017

x% = CAGR 2017-'19

Revenues (€ - M)

Net Income (€ - M)

Net Financial Position (€ - M)

4%

11%

17%

388,7

25,8

27

57,9

368,7

49,1

21,8

343,8

41,7

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

Dividends

10

11.5

-

CAPEX

29

23

29

(€ - M)

(€ - M)

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

12

Next steps - Busy 2020 and incoming contracts

  • Upcoming flight activity
    • VV16 SSMS - August
    • VV17 - October
    • VV18 - by year-end
    • Vega C - launch campaign to start by year-end
    • Ariane 5 VA253 - end of July
  • Backlog
    • Contractualization of the ESA '19 MC developments in progress
    • Tactical production contracts signed in May
  • Development
    • Vega C ground qualification review - 3rd quarter
    • P120 QM2 test (third and last static firing test for Ariane 6) - by July
  • 2020 Financial results
    • September 14th: HY 2020 - possible definition of the 2020 Guidance
    • November 5th: 9M 2020 results

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

13

Agenda

  • Executive summary
  • Appendix

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

14

Ariane 5: the workhorse for Geostationary Satellites

Total # of satellites launched into GTO worldwide

x = # of sats orbited by Ariane5

30

33

31

24

36

23

29

32

20

25

27

22

31

36

38

39

40

33

39

45

42

40

33

30

1996

97

98

99

2000

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

2019

# of Ariane 5 Launches (launches with two satellites)

7

7

6

6

6

6

6

5

5

5

5

5

4

4

4

3

3

3

2 2

1 1 1 1

1996

97

98

99

2000

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

2019

4

2

2

1

11

4

9

7

9

10

10

12

11

14

12

10

13

7

13

12

12

12

12

9

SOURCE: Web Search

A stable and resilient business

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

15

Ariane: global customer base for GEO launch

= Last 15 yrs flights

Gold

Terrestar-1

AMC-21

Galaxy 15

MexSat -3

Ariane 5

Galileo

Lemaitre

BepiColombo

Anik F3

Amald

Einstein

HellasSat Azerspace

Thor 7

Hylas

SICRAL 2

Spainsat

Athena-

Fidus

RASCOM

Arabsat

Al Yah 3

StarOne

GSAT

Amazonas

Nilesat

TIBA

NOT EXHAUSTIVE

KoreaSat

Chollian

Superbird

Bsat 3b

Vinasat

ST-2

Telkom

Brysat

Optus

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

16

With the Sat miniaturization trend, Vega is ready to increase launch cadence to perform 5 flights per year

Total # of satellites launched into Space worldwide

Sats > 500 kg

Sats < 500 kg

2.5 = average sat mass

52

133

195

174

133

330

322

365

91

140

192

162

103

119

110

98

952

848968

292 509 303

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

2021E

2022E

2.5

1.5

1.1

1.3

1.4

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.7

0.8

0.5

5

4

3

PROBA V

Cube sats

2

1

0

2012 2013

Number of Vega Launches per year (cumulative 3 yrs avg)

VI A

VI B

Senti-

Lisa

Pathfinder

PERUSA

T

Senti-

Mohammed

Mohammed

PRISMA

FalconEye1

nel 2A

nel 2B

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

SSMS EU Institutional

EU Institutional Vega C MF

EU Institutional EU Institutional Export SSMS ESA Export Export EU Institutional

2020 2021 2022

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

17

Avio established as a global player through its flagship product Vega dedicated to LEO launch

= Backlog

= Flights

VV07

Backlog

Backlog

VV03

4xSkySat

VV05

VV02

VV06

GHGSat

Sentinel 2A

Proba V

LISA

Nemo HD KazEOSat-1

Backlog

VV09

VV04

VV12

KompSat 7

Backlog

Sentinel 2B

IXV

Aeolus

LuxSat

Backlog Backlog

VD20x2 Ceres

Backlog

VV02

Backlog

Spire

VNredSat-1a

Spaceflight

Ingenio

Backlog

VV11

Undisclosed

Mohammed

VI A

VV15

VV13

Falcon

Mohammed

Eye

VI B

VV01

Backlog

LARES

Cosmo 2G

VV07

VV10

VV14

VV10

VV08

Backlog

PeruSat

OptSat

Prisma

Venus

GokTurk-1a

TheoSat

Vega Vega C

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

18

Automation and standardization to increase cost competitiveness

Vega

Ariane 5

Vega C

Ariane 62 Ariane64

P80

P230

P120

Single main-stage, higher volumes, economies of scale

First flight items

Vega C MF

P120 Full volume

production

Ariane 6 MF

production

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

19

May 2020: Vega on the Launch Pad and ready to return-to-flight

VV16 - Vega return to flight with SSMS PoC*

  • VV16 integrated, operations to resume on May 25
  • First European «rideshare mission» for small satellites (booming demand)
  • More than 50 satellites from the US and the EU including Planet, Spire, GHGSat, Tyvak,
    ISIS
  • Innovative mission delivering on 2 different SunSyncronous orbital planes

AVIO

* Proof of Concept

SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

20

2019: Key accomplishments on new developments

Largest carbon fiber SRM

1st European Re-entry Vehicle

A6/Vega C: P120

Vega C: Zefiro40

Space Rider Project

firing test (Kourou)

firing test (Sardinia)

Design Review

1st Upper stage in LOX-CH

Return to flight: Zefiro23

Vega E: M10 LOX-CH

First successful

firing test (Sardinia)

firing test (USA)

Camm-ER tests

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

21

Positive outcome of the 2019 ESA Ministerial Council

ESA Ministerial Council Subscriptions

Total = €14.4 Bn

Total = €14.4 Bn

+36%

+36%

Total = €10.6 Bn

Total = €10.6 Bn

12,2

12,1

9.0

Other ESA 9,3

countries

+38%

+72%

Launchers 1,6

2,2

1,3

2,3

MC 2016-19

MC 2019-22

MC 2016-19

MC 2019-22

SOURCE: ESA and ASI

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

22

Positive outlook for the evolution of Vega programs

Key ESA Space transportation programs under Italian leadership

Vega C light

Space Rider

Vega C+

Vega E

0.3 ton in LEO

0.8 ton / re-entry

2.3 ton in LEO

2.8 ton in LEO

Technology

Development (Step 2)

Cost reduction

Development (Step 2)

Development

Maint. of Op.Conditions

2022

2022

2023

2025

Total expected amount of R&D contracts to be assigned to Avio = € >400 Mln

SOURCE: ESA and ASI

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

23

Vega C getting ready for Maiden Flight by 1st semester 2021

FAIRING

AVUM

Z9

IS2/3

Z40

IS1/2

P120

Sub-systems readiness

System-level tests

Fairing

Vampire adapter

Wind Tunnel Test

Vibration tests

New prop. tanks

AVUM new gas tank

HWIL tests

UCEMC test

Z40 Firing Test (May)

IS2/3

A2 Assy test

UCMEC tests

New facilities

P120 Firing Test (Jan. '19)

IS1/2

24

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

P120 BBP

P120 BIP Extension

Ariane 6 getting ready for Maiden Flight by end of 2021

FAIRING

Ariane 6 Fairing Shell

Ariane 6 launch vehicle

completed (Jun.)

building under way

VINCI

VULCAIN

Vulcain 6

Upper Stage Tanks'

Firing Test (Jul.)

Integ. (Jul.)

4xP120

P120 Firing Test (Jan. '19) Ariane 6 P120 Rear Skirt

Integ. (Aug.)

SOURCE: ESA, ArianeGroup, Press Search

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

Ariane 6 mobile gantry

in construction

Vinci Engine Qualification

Test (Oct.)

Ariane 6 Launch Pad

almost ready

25

Tactical propulsion: Successful Camm-ER tests

  • MBDA successfully completed trials of the CAMM-ER air defence missile
  • Series of firings proving performance at extended ranges and high altitudes
  • CAMM-ERfeatures a larger rocket motor to provide extended range beyond 40 km
  • Avio responsible for the propulsion of the CAMM-ER defence system

SOURCE: MBDA Press release

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

26

Q1 2020 financials in line with Q1 2019

Q1 2019

MAIN ECONOMICS/

Q1 2020

DELTA

DELTA

Comments

ACTUAL

FINANCIALS

ACTUAL

€ - M

€ - M

€ - M

%

82,6

NET REVENUES

80,0

(2,6)

-3%

Slight slowdown in production

7,0

EBITDA REPORTED

7,2

0,2

4%

and development activities

EBITDA benefitting from effective

8,4%

% on net revenues

9,0%

fixed costs control

7,0

EBITDA ADJUSTED

7,8

0,8

11%

Increase of non recurring costs related

8,5%

% on net revenues

9,8%

to the COVID-19 outbreak (e.g.

protection equipment and donations)

3,1

EBIT REPORTED

3,1

0,0

0%

Increase in depreciation related to

3,8%

% on net revenues

3,9%

previous years' capex

3,2

EBIT ADJUSTED

3,8

0,6

18%

3,9%

% on net revenues

4,7%

31 DEC 2019

31 MAR 2020

DELTA

DELTA

ACTUAL

ACTUAL

€ - M

€ - M

€ - M

%

57,9

NET CASH POSITION

42,1

(15,8)

-27%

In line with ordinary business cycle

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

27

Publicly announced flights in backlog and beyond for Vega and Ariane

Flights in backlog, detailed launch dates and schedule TbD

Vega/

Vega C

Comm. Inst. Inst.

Inst.

Inst. For. Inst. For. Inst.

Inst.

Inst.

Ariane 5

&

Ariane 6

Comm. Comm. Comm. Inst.

Inst. Comm. Inst.

Inst. Inst.Comm. Inst. Comm. Inst.

2020

2021

2022

Some flights have the option to fly alternatively with Vega or Vega C

Some flights have the option to fly alternatively with Ariane 5 or with Soyuz

Source: Arianespace announcements and PRs, ESA, Press releases, Public information, NextSpaceflight.com

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

EU institutional

opportunities

5 sats signed + EU institutional

Beyond

28

Share buyback program launched in August 2019

Objectives

  • Efficient use of liquidity generated by the ordinary business activities through a medium-long term investment
  • Offer an additional return to shareholders along with dividend payments
  • Possible use own shares in M&A transactions

Program scheme

  • €9M maximum investment amount (as decided by shareholders in April)
  • Initial mandate by BoD in August for €5M lasting until October 2020
  • Share Buyback carried out by an independent broker (Equita SIM, S.p.A.)

Following the purchases made so far, as of May 22nd 2020 Avio S.p.A. holds # 315,300 own

shares, corresponding to 1.20 % of total Avio's share capital (9th August - 22nd May)*

*Daily purchases capped by law at 25% of average daily volumes of the previous 20 trading days

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

29

Structural elements of Avio's business resilience

Drivers

Elements of resilience

Commercial

Financial

FY 2019Net Order Backlog ~€700M

New orders from ESA to be

~€500M

received from 2020

Positive NFP

~€60M

Low-interest Gross Debt

~€50M

Tax credits

>€80M

Own shares

~€4M

Mgmt Long Term Incentive

~€1M

  • 2 years-equivalent revenues, 3-4 years business visibility based on planned roll-out
  • > 10 Vega flights & > 20 Ariane flights
  • ~70% of backlog for government end customers
  • Development projects subscribed at ESA MC '19
  • Available cash to better manage operations
  • Flexibility in Capex planning & execution
  • EIB 7 years-term debt
  • <1% fixed interest rate
  • Deferred tax assets (Income Tax)
  • Additional VAT and R&D credits
  • Buyback limit €9M
  • Bonus payment voluntarily deferred to 2021

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

30

Vega E development : nearing full scale M10 firing test

M10 LOX-CH Upper stage

  • Conducted extensive firing test campaign on sub-scalecombustion chamber
  • M10 LOX-CH Engine components PDR :
    • Turbopumps (Liquid Oxygen and Methane)
    • Combustion Chamber (realized with additive manufacturing)
    • Igniter
  • Text performed successfully on February-March 2020 at NASA facilities in the USA

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

31

End of the COVID-19 lockdown: adaptation to new normal

11 May -Avio VV16 team departing to Kourou

Individual protection equipment

on Alitalia charter flight from Rome FCO

Hand sanitizer

dispensers

IN

OUT

Adapted meeting rooms

Modified layout to access facilities

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

32

Recent commercial successes highlight customers' confidence

in Vega and Ariane

Vega

Earth Explorer Biomass

  • Earth Observation satellite to monitor forests degradation and fires through the analysis of carbon dioxide
  • Weight: 1.2 tons
  • Orbit: SSO @666 Km
  • Launch vehicle: Vega
  • Launch date: starting in 2022

Undisclosed customer

  • Earth Observation satellite to monitor
    Typhoons
  • Orbit: LEO
  • Launch vehicle: Vega

Ariane

Galileo constellation

  • European Union costellation of navigation satellites for EU citizens and enterprises
  • Weight per sat: 0.7 tons
  • Orbit: MEO @23,616 Km
  • Launch vehicle: Ariane 62
  • Current number of scheduled flights with Ariane 62: 6, with 4 additional sats announced on January 2020
  • Launch dates: starting in 2021

SOURCE: ESA, Arianespace, Press search

33

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

With also private investments in the Space sector continuing to grow rapidly

Investment1 ($ bn)

Equity investment in Space Ventures

$5.8 bn

4,50

Breakdown of cumulated 2009-2019

4,00

+28% CAGR

investments by sector (% of 28$ Bn)

3,50

$3.0 bn

6%

3,00

2,50

2,00

47%

1,50

1,00

0,50

0,00

48%

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Other

Satellites

Launch

Angels(2)

Venture Capital

Corporate

Other(3)

  1. Annual non-governmental equity investment
  2. Angels include investments from Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, and Robert Bigelow (total $>2 bn)
  3. Other includes Foundations, Private Equity, Sovereign Funds, Crowd Platforms, etc.

Source: Space Angels Q4 2019 Investment Report

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

34

50 years of expertise in Space technologies with consistent track record

Ariane 1-3

Ariane 4

Ariane 5

Vega

VegaC Space

Ammunitions

Separation

9.5 ton

230 ton

Launch

VegaC Ariane6

Vega E

motors

boosters

boosters

system

Light Rider

1912

1968

1990

2000

2012

2020

2025

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

35

Managed by a team of Investors

4% share in Avio 70 Avio managers as equity partners

InOrbit shareholding

breakdown

CEO

14%

40%

1st line managers

31%

2nd line managers

15%

3rd line and retired

managers

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

36

Quarterly pattern of Reported EBITDA and Net Cash Position

EBITDA Reported (€ - M)

42,6 42,6

22,5 23,5

14,5 16,1

6,1 6,9 7,2

Q1

HY

9M

FY

2018

2019

2020

Net Cash Position quarterly evolution(€ - M)

47,2

48,7

42,1

48,7

49,3

49,1

57,9

21,7

20,4

Q1

HY

9M

FY

2018

2019*

2020*

* Include effects of IFRS 16

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.

37

Contacts

+39 0697285158

+39 3420726648 investor.relations@avio.com

The information contained in this document is Avio S.p.A. proprietary and is disclosed in confidence. It is the property of Avio S.p.A. and shall not be used, disclosed to others or reproduced, without the express written consent of Avio S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:20:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 368 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2020 20,6 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net cash 2020 42,6 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 2,94%
Capitalization 394 M 450 M 450 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 935
Free-Float 58,8%
