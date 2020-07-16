Avio S p A : KC Investor Presentation July 2020

AVIO SpA- All rights reserved - subject to the restrictions of last page.
Agenda
Executive Summary
Appendix
Avio : a pure player in Space Launchers
360 M€ revenues
(10% CAGR 2014-19)
1.000 employees
400 M€ Mkt Cap
70% free float
4% Mgmt share
NEW 2021
Ariane 6
European heavy launcher (10.5 tons in GTO)
Avio: partner and supplier for strap-on
boosters
Vega C
European light launcher (1.5 tons in LEO)
Avio: developer, manufacturer, launcher system integrator
4
Industrial operations in Europe and French Guyana
Colleferro
•SRM design, production
•Mission analysis
•Flight Software
•Stage integration
•Testing
Paris
SRM
Launcher
•Large SRM
Manufacturing
integration
design/integration
City
From East to North launch
Main stage
Upper stage
integration
integration
Kourou European Spaceport (CSG)
•
SRM casting and integration
Propellant
•
Vega launcher operation
casting
Firing tests
The launch industry is the gateway to the Space economy
Global space value chain (2018)
x% = 2015-18 CAGR
Launch
Satellite
Ground
Satellite
industry(1,2)
manufacturing
Segment(3)
services(2,4)
End users
$ 6.2bn
$ 19.5bn
$ 125.2bn
$ 126.5bn
+5%
+7%
+6%
stable
(1): Includes launcher manufacturing and launch service activities
(2): Commercial services revenues only
(3): Includes GNSS chipsets and Related
(4): Includes commercial humanflight
6
Increasing gap between geographic origin of demand and supply
Earth Observation satellite tomonitor forests degradation and fires through the analysis of carbon dioxide
Weight:1.2 tons
Orbit: SSO @666 Km
Launch vehicle:Vega
Launch date: startingin 2022
Undisclosed customer
Earth Observation satellite tomonitor
Typhoons
Orbit:LEO
Launch vehicle:Vega
Ariane
Galileo constellation
European Union costellation of navigation satellites forEU citizens and enterprises
Weight per sat:0.7 tons
Orbit: MEO @23,616 Km
Launch vehicle:Ariane 62
Current number of scheduled flights with Ariane 62:6, with 4 additional sats announced on January 2020
Launch dates: startingin 2021
33
With also private investments in the Space sector continuing to grow rapidly
Investment1 ($ bn)
Equity investment in Space Ventures
$5.8 bn
4,50
Breakdown of cumulated 2009-2019
4,00
+28% CAGR
investments by sector (% of 28$ Bn)
3,50
$3.0 bn
6%
3,00
2,50
2,00
47%
1,50
1,00
0,50
0,00
48%
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Other
Satellites
Launch
Angels(2)
Venture Capital
Corporate
Other(3)
Annual non-governmental equity investment
Angels include investments from Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, and Robert Bigelow (total $>2 bn)
Other includes Foundations, Private Equity, Sovereign Funds, Crowd Platforms, etc.
50 years of expertise in Space technologies with consistent track record
Ariane 1-3
Ariane 4
Ariane 5
Vega
VegaC Space
Ammunitions
Separation
9.5 ton
230 ton
Launch
VegaC Ariane6
Vega E
motors
boosters
boosters
system
Light Rider
1912
1968
1990
2000
2012
2020
2025
Managed by a team of Investors
4% share in Avio 70 Avio managers as equity partners
InOrbit shareholding
breakdown
CEO
14%
40%
1st line managers
31%
2nd line managers
15%
3rd line and retired
managers
Quarterly pattern of Reported EBITDA and Net Cash Position
EBITDA Reported (€ - M)
42,6 42,6
22,5 23,5
14,5 16,1
6,1 6,9 7,2
Q1
HY
9M
FY
2018
2019
2020
Net Cash Position quarterly evolution(€ - M)
47,2
48,7
42,1
48,7
49,3
49,1
57,9
21,7
20,4
Q1
HY
9M
FY
2018
2019*
2020*
* Include effects of IFRS 16
Contacts
+39 0697285158
+39 3420726648 investor.relations@avio.com
