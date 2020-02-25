Avio S p A : Press release concerning Covid-19

Colleferro, 25th February 2020 . Concerning the CoronaVirus outbreak currently ongoing, first of all Avio would like to express its solidarity to the communities and the people hit by the emergency.

In the meantime, Avio has activated a range of procedures and actions oriented to safeguard the health and safety of its employees, clients, and suppliers, and to mitigate the impacts on its industrial activities, in compliance with the guidelines of the Italian Government and Health Authorities.

As an example, these include the sanification and disinfestation of the offices and production facilities with specific anti-virus products, the limitation of travels not deemed essential for the business, and home working.

At the moment, all of the operations in Avio's facilities, in particular in Colleferro and in French Guiana continue regularly to allow the achievement of the operating objectives.

Avio will communicate additional information to provide the latest developments as soon as available.