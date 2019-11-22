Log in
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

11/22/2019 | 04:58pm EST

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 18 NOVEMBER - 22 NOVEMBER 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 22 November 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 18 November to 22 November 2019, of no. 10,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.038% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 12.2442 for a total amount of Euro 122.442,40.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Nr. shares

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

18/11/2019

2,000

12.4005

24,801.00

19/11/2019

2,000

12.3693

24,738.60

20/11/2019

2,000

12.2074

24,414.80

21/11/2019

2,000

12.1260

24,252.00

22/11/2019

2,000

12.1180

24,236.00

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 169,000 own shares, equal to 0.641% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

18/11/2019

11.10.10

90

12.44

18/11/2019

11.10.16

82

12.44

18/11/2019

11.10.16

328

12.44

18/11/2019

15.11.30

500

12.38

18/11/2019

15.15.34

15

12.42

18/11/2019

15.15.34

285

12.42

18/11/2019

15.51.45

200

12.4

18/11/2019

16.59.04

250

12.38

18/11/2019

17.04.10

250

12.36

19/11/2019

09.36.55

200

12.4

19/11/2019

10.24.43

5

12.38

19/11/2019

11.21.14

5

12.38

19/11/2019

11.21.14

290

12.38

19/11/2019

11.53.09

142

12.42

19/11/2019

11.53.09

158

12.42

19/11/2019

14.03.39

50

12.38

19/11/2019

14.38.03

42

12.38

19/11/2019

14.38.17

270

12.38

19/11/2019

14.38.17

38

12.38

19/11/2019

14.58.26

350

12.38

19/11/2019

15.01.53

50

12.38

19/11/2019

15.55.43

200

12.38

19/11/2019

17.09.17

49

12.16

19/11/2019

17.09.29

40

12.16

19/11/2019

17.12.59

97

12.22

19/11/2019

17.12.59

14

12.22

20/11/2019

10.15.04

200

12.22

20/11/2019

11.10.34

230

12.16

20/11/2019

11.34.00

400

12.2

20/11/2019

12.19.21

170

12.2

20/11/2019

14.14.53

287

12.22

20/11/2019

14.14.53

52

12.22

20/11/2019

14.14.53

61

12.22

20/11/2019

16.01.35

300

12.22

20/11/2019

16.51.05

200

12.22

20/11/2019

16.57.36

4

12.22

20/11/2019

16.57.36

77

12.22

20/11/2019

16.57.36

17

12.22

20/11/2019

16.57.36

2

12.22

21/11/2019

09.13.48

400

12.12

21/11/2019

10.03.09

50

12.14

21/11/2019

10.04.07

250

12.14

21/11/2019

14.34.57

387

12.14

21/11/2019

14.34.57

13

12.14

21/11/2019

15.34.10

300

12.16

21/11/2019

16.20.49

35

12.1

21/11/2019

16.23.49

33

12.1

21/11/2019

16.23.49

232

12.1

21/11/2019

16.24.00

200

12.1

21/11/2019

17.03.45

28

12.08

21/11/2019

17.08.01

16

12.08

21/11/2019

17.10.24

16

12.08

21/11/2019

17.12.44

17

12.08

21/11/2019

17.13.52

19

12.08

21/11/2019

17.15.50

4

12.08

22/11/2019

09.24.29

400

12.14

22/11/2019

10.18.43

400

12.02

22/11/2019

10.33.46

249

12.04

22/11/2019

10.33.46

7

12.04

22/11/2019

10.33.46

16

12.04

22/11/2019

10.33.46

28

12.04

22/11/2019

13.13.25

42

12.16

22/11/2019

13.17.51

220

12.16

22/11/2019

13.22.06

50

12.16

22/11/2019

13.30.02

42

12.16

22/11/2019

13.36.30

42

12.16

22/11/2019

14.06.05

4

12.16

22/11/2019

16.29.14

200

12.18

22/11/2019

16.57.39

89

12.2

22/11/2019

16.57.39

211

12.2

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 21:57:01 UTC
