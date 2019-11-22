Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 18 NOVEMBER - 22 NOVEMBER 2019
Colleferro (Rome), 22 November 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 18 November to 22 November 2019, of no. 10,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.038% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 12.2442 for a total amount of Euro 122.442,40.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
|
Date
|
Nr. shares
|
Average price (Euro)
|
Amount (Euro)
|
18/11/2019
|
2,000
|
12.4005
|
24,801.00
|
19/11/2019
|
2,000
|
12.3693
|
24,738.60
|
20/11/2019
|
2,000
|
12.2074
|
24,414.80
|
21/11/2019
|
2,000
|
12.1260
|
24,252.00
|
22/11/2019
|
2,000
|
12.1180
|
24,236.00
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 169,000 own shares, equal to 0.641% of the share capital.
Avio
Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.
