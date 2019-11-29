Log in
AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
11/29 11:30:00 am
13.83 EUR   +2.44%
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

11/29/2019 | 02:08pm EST

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 25 NOVEMBER - 29 NOVEMBER 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 22 November 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 25 November to 29 November 2019, of no. 10,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.038% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 13.1160 for a total amount of Euro 131,160.20.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Nr. shares

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

25/11/2019

2,000

12.3951

24,790.20

26/11/2019

2,000

12.8290

25,658.00

27/11/2019

2,000

13.3290

26,658.00

28/11/2019

2,000

13.4130

26,826.00

29/11/2019

2,000

13.6140

27,228.00

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 179,000 own shares, equal to 0.679% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

25/11/2019

10.37.31

157

12.3

25/11/2019

10.37.31

343

12.3

25/11/2019

13.35.12

500

12.4

25/11/2019

15.42.37

15

12.38

25/11/2019

16.04.20

400

12.44

25/11/2019

16.31.57

100

12.44

25/11/2019

16.31.57

103

12.44

25/11/2019

16.31.57

32

12.44

25/11/2019

16.34.00

300

12.44

25/11/2019

16.57.10

50

12.46

26/11/2019

09.53.18

287

12.52

26/11/2019

09.54.11

113

12.52

26/11/2019

11.31.33

200

12.78

26/11/2019

11.34.37

120

12.78

26/11/2019

11.50.24

80

12.78

26/11/2019

12.01.51

400

12.8

26/11/2019

14.57.13

500

13

26/11/2019

16.40.18

200

13.06

26/11/2019

16.55.51

100

13.06

27/11/2019

10.01.32

300

13.42

27/11/2019

10.23.57

300

13.32

27/11/2019

13.05.39

300

13.16

27/11/2019

13.09.46

400

13.26

27/11/2019

13.49.36

200

13.3

27/11/2019

16.32.28

23

13.44

27/11/2019

16.32.28

250

13.44

27/11/2019

16.32.28

120

13.44

27/11/2019

16.35.49

7

13.44

27/11/2019

17.04.06

100

13.48

28/11/2019

09.07.26

300

13.34

28/11/2019

10.28.15

43

13.44

28/11/2019

10.28.19

250

13.44

28/11/2019

10.28.28

7

13.44

28/11/2019

11.29.17

400

13.28

28/11/2019

12.06.59

355

13.4

28/11/2019

12.06.59

45

13.4

28/11/2019

16.40.31

304

13.48

28/11/2019

16.51.43

96

13.48

28/11/2019

17.15.13

200

13.64

29/11/2019

09.08.21

271

13.62

29/11/2019

09.13.59

129

13.62

29/11/2019

12.55.59

400

13.64

29/11/2019

14.56.06

400

13.58

29/11/2019

15.53.42

500

13.6

29/11/2019

16.56.19

300

13.64

25/11/2019

10.37.31

157

12.3

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 19:07:01 UTC
