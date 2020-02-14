Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 10 FEBRUARY - 14 FEBRUARY 2020

Colleferro (Rome), 14 February 2020. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 10 February to 14 February 2020, of no. 6,250 ordinary shares (equal to 0.024% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 15.0742 for a total amount of Euro 94,213.65. These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date Nr. shares Average price (Euro) Amount (Euro) 10/02/2020 2,000 14.8650 29,730.00 11/02/2020 2,000 14.9475 29,895.00 12/02/2020 1,000 15.3650 15,365.00 13/02/2020 750 15.3782 11,533.65 14/02/2020 500 15.3800 7,690.00

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 274,250 own shares, equal to 1.040% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail: