Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/21 11:29:55 am
14.85 EUR   -1.92%
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

02/21/2020 | 04:10pm EST

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 17 FEBRUARY - 21 FEBRUARY 2020

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 21 February 2020. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 17 February to 21 February 2020, of no. 6,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.025% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 15.1378 for a total amount of Euro 98,396.00. These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Nr. shares

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

17/02/2020

2,000

15.2600

30,520.00

18/02/2020

2,000

15.0820

30,164.00

19/02/2020

1,500

15.1080

22,662.00

20/02/2020

500

15.1120

7,556.00

21/02/2020

500

14.9880

7,494.00

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 280,750 own shares, equal to 1.065% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

17/02/2020

09.32.52

200

15.26

17/02/2020

10.15.10

38

15.26

17/02/2020

10.15.10

162

15.26

17/02/2020

11.40.38

200

15.26

17/02/2020

11.41.24

200

15.26

17/02/2020

11.42.04

200

15.24

17/02/2020

14.01.43

51

15.26

17/02/2020

14.01.43

249

15.26

17/02/2020

14.03.44

200

15.24

17/02/2020

14.45.17

200

15.24

17/02/2020

16.35.18

171

15.3

17/02/2020

16.35.18

129

15.3

18/02/2020

09.34.04

200

15.18

18/02/2020

12.21.19

330

15.16

18/02/2020

12.29.46

70

15.16

18/02/2020

14.19.10

303

15.04

18/02/2020

14.19.28

97

15.04

18/02/2020

15.02.26

200

15.06

18/02/2020

15.36.20

26

15.06

18/02/2020

15.36.20

174

15.06

18/02/2020

16.29.13

200

15.04

18/02/2020

16.39.05

170

15.04

18/02/2020

17.00.00

30

15.04

18/02/2020

17.06.08

8

15.04

18/02/2020

17.20.06

192

15.04

19/02/2020

10.50.20

200

15.04

19/02/2020

12.26.23

190

15.06

19/02/2020

12.33.11

110

15.06

19/02/2020

15.16.01

96

15.14

19/02/2020

15.16.07

63

15.14

19/02/2020

15.17.09

82

15.14

19/02/2020

15.17.16

50

15.14

19/02/2020

15.21.12

209

15.14

19/02/2020

16.44.22

288

15.14

19/02/2020

16.44.22

12

15.14

19/02/2020

16.44.31

200

15.12

20/02/2020

09.31.16

60

15.04

20/02/2020

09.31.16

40

15.04

20/02/2020

13.00.17

100

15.12

20/02/2020

15.51.48

100

15.12

20/02/2020

15.51.58

8

15.12

20/02/2020

15.51.58

92

15.12

20/02/2020

16.55.03

100

15.16

21/02/2020

10.08.06

100

14.96

21/02/2020

14.28.56

114

15.06

21/02/2020

14.28.56

86

15.06

21/02/2020

16.37.39

100

14.98

21/02/2020

17.18.46

100

14.88

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 21:08:05 UTC
