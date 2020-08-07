Log in
Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

08/07/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 3 - 7 AUGUST 2020

________________________________________________________

Rome, 7 August 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 3 to 7 July 2020, of no. 29,450 ordinary shares (equal to 0.1117% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 14.5626 for a total amount of Euro 428,868.92.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

03/08/2020

5.000

14,2506

71.252,86

04/08/2020

6.000

14,3296

85.977,30

05/08/2020

6.382

14,5202

92.667,70

06/08/2020

6.618

14,7117

97.361,88

07/08/2020

5.450

14,9742

81.609,18

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 352,975 own shares, equal to 1.3391% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

03/08/2020

12:41:48

103

14,06

03/08/2020

12:41:48

64

14,06

03/08/2020

12:41:48

333

14,06

03/08/2020

12:58:06

500

14,00

03/08/2020

14:11:18

107

14,10

03/08/2020

14:11:18

393

14,12

03/08/2020

14:37:05

14

14,18

03/08/2020

14:37:15

100

14,18

03/08/2020

14:37:15

386

14,18

03/08/2020

16:17:51

50

14,34

03/08/2020

16:17:51

34

14,34

03/08/2020

16:18:24

25

14,34

03/08/2020

16:18:24

101

14,34

03/08/2020

16:18:24

290

14,34

03/08/2020

16:20:59

28

14,32

03/08/2020

16:20:59

97

14,32

03/08/2020

16:36:57

200

14,36

03/08/2020

16:37:12

175

14,36

03/08/2020

16:39:23

43

14,34

03/08/2020

16:39:23

457

14,34

03/08/2020

17:06:03

127

14,40

03/08/2020

17:06:03

180

14,40

03/08/2020

17:06:03

193

14,40

03/08/2020

17:10:25

103

14,46

03/08/2020

17:11:54

397

14,46

03/08/2020

17:16:52

500

14,26

04/08/2020

10:09:28

435

14,30

04/08/2020

10:09:28

65

14,30

04/08/2020

10:38:04

400

14,28

04/08/2020

11:29:30

10

14,26

04/08/2020

11:38:57

9

14,26

04/08/2020

11:40:33

9

14,26

04/08/2020

11:40:39

153

14,26

04/08/2020

11:40:39

419

14,26

04/08/2020

13:31:10

500

14,20

04/08/2020

14:33:56

290

14,18

04/08/2020

14:33:56

210

14,18

04/08/2020

16:25:53

500

14,32

04/08/2020

16:45:49

59

14,38

04/08/2020

16:45:49

86

14,38

04/08/2020

16:45:49

200

14,38

04/08/2020

16:45:49

25

14,38

04/08/2020

16:45:49

108

14,38

04/08/2020

16:45:49

200

14,38

04/08/2020

16:45:49

122

14,38

04/08/2020

16:45:49

150

14,38

04/08/2020

16:45:49

50

14,38

04/08/2020

16:46:22

1000

14,38

04/08/2020

17:10:34

345

14,44

04/08/2020

17:10:34

155

14,44

04/08/2020

17:10:34

1

14,44

04/08/2020

17:10:34

34

14,44

04/08/2020

17:18:58

465

14,46

05/08/2020

10:21:20

250

14,50

05/08/2020

10:21:20

250

14,50

05/08/2020

10:24:06

95

14,46

05/08/2020

10:24:06

405

14,46

05/08/2020

12:48:04

500

14,38

05/08/2020

12:48:44

114

14,38

05/08/2020

15:06:25

20

14,44

05/08/2020

15:06:43

200

14,44

05/08/2020

15:09:06

280

14,44

05/08/2020

15:09:06

386

14,44

05/08/2020

16:21:29

49

14,52

05/08/2020

16:21:29

38

14,52

05/08/2020

16:21:45

63

14,54

05/08/2020

16:21:45

707

14,54

05/08/2020

16:21:45

707

14,54

05/08/2020

16:21:45

63

14,54

05/08/2020

16:21:45

237

14,54

05/08/2020

16:21:45

100

14,54

05/08/2020

16:21:51

95

14,58

05/08/2020

16:39:06

97

14,62

05/08/2020

16:39:06

36

14,62

05/08/2020

16:39:06

308

14,62

05/08/2020

17:16:33

109

14,60

05/08/2020

17:16:33

225

14,60

05/08/2020

17:16:33

100

14,60

05/08/2020

17:16:33

829

14,60

05/08/2020

17:16:33

119

14,60

06/08/2020

09:34:17

28

14,68

06/08/2020

09:34:17

28

14,68

06/08/2020

09:34:17

40

14,68

06/08/2020

09:34:17

54

14,68

06/08/2020

09:34:35

618

14,68

06/08/2020

09:35:54

232

14,68

06/08/2020

12:51:49

700

14,52

06/08/2020

12:51:49

174

14,52

06/08/2020

12:51:56

282

14,52

06/08/2020

12:51:56

244

14,52

06/08/2020

12:51:56

100

14,52

06/08/2020

15:08:54

40

14,72

06/08/2020

15:08:54

7

14,72

06/08/2020

15:08:54

58

14,72

06/08/2020

15:08:54

34

14,72

06/08/2020

15:08:54

119

14,72

06/08/2020

15:09:23

56

14,80

06/08/2020

15:09:23

118

14,80

06/08/2020

15:09:23

2068

14,80

06/08/2020

15:09:41

457

14,70

06/08/2020

15:10:33

25

14,74

06/08/2020

15:58:23

98

14,78

06/08/2020

15:58:23

73

14,78

06/08/2020

15:58:23

100

14,78

06/08/2020

15:58:23

365

14,78

06/08/2020

16:41:02

59

14,84

06/08/2020

16:41:02

40

14,84

06/08/2020

16:41:18

250

14,88

06/08/2020

16:41:18

151

14,88

07/08/2020

09:54:05

164

14,90

07/08/2020

09:54:05

586

14,90

07/08/2020

15:47:27

136

14,92

07/08/2020

15:47:27

82

14,92

07/08/2020

15:47:27

238

14,92

07/08/2020

15:47:27

3

14,92

07/08/2020

15:47:27

62

14,92

07/08/2020

15:47:27

26

14,92

07/08/2020

15:47:34

400

14,96

07/08/2020

15:47:34

1303

14,96

07/08/2020

16:46:28

500

14,96

07/08/2020

16:46:28

300

14,96

07/08/2020

16:46:28

200

14,96

07/08/2020

16:49:48

243

14,96

07/08/2020

16:49:48

136

14,96

07/08/2020

16:49:48

4

14,96

07/08/2020

16:50:28

700

15,10

07/08/2020

16:51:05

117

15,14

07/08/2020

16:55:34

250

15,06

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 18:38:02 UTC
