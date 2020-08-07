Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

Rome, 7 August 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 3 to 7 July 2020, of no. 29,450 ordinary shares (equal to 0.1117% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 14.5626 for a total amount of Euro 428,868.92.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
Date
Quantity
Avg Price (euro)
Value (euro)
03/08/2020
5.000
14,2506
71.252,86
04/08/2020
6.000
14,3296
85.977,30
05/08/2020
6.382
14,5202
92.667,70
06/08/2020
6.618
14,7117
97.361,88
07/08/2020
5.450
14,9742
81.609,18
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 352,975 own shares, equal to 1.3391% of the share capital.
Investor.relations@avio.com
Avio
Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.