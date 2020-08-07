Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 3 - 7 AUGUST 2020

Rome, 7 August 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 3 to 7 July 2020, of no. 29,450 ordinary shares (equal to 0.1117% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 14.5626 for a total amount of Euro 428,868.92.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date Quantity Avg Price (euro) Value (euro) 03/08/2020 5.000 14,2506 71.252,86 04/08/2020 6.000 14,3296 85.977,30 05/08/2020 6.382 14,5202 92.667,70 06/08/2020 6.618 14,7117 97.361,88 07/08/2020 5.450 14,9742 81.609,18

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 352,975 own shares, equal to 1.3391% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail: