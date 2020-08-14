Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

Rome, 14 August 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 10 to 14 August 2020, of no. 14,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.055% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 15.2723 for a total amount of Euro 221,448.78.
These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).
The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:
Date
Quantity
Avg Price (euro)
Value (euro)
10/08/2020
7.500
15,3332
114.999,32
11/08/2020
5.500
15,2854
84.069,46
14/08/2020
1.500
14,9200
22.380,00
Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 367,475 own shares, equal to 1.3941% of the share capital.
Purchases in detail:
Date
Time
Nr. Shares
Price (euro)
10/08/2020
10:07:44
143
15,20
10/08/2020
10:07:44
22
15,20
10/08/2020
10:07:44
1000
15,20
10/08/2020
10:07:52
835
15,24
10/08/2020
10:58:22
500
15,24
10/08/2020
10:58:35
250
15,24
10/08/2020
10:58:40
250
15,24
10/08/2020
10:59:10
250
15,24
10/08/2020
11:00:43
500
15,28
10/08/2020
13:01:06
166
15,38
10/08/2020
13:01:06
2
15,38
10/08/2020
13:01:06
50
15,38
10/08/2020
13:57:18
1022
15,40
10/08/2020
14:16:25
10
15,40
10/08/2020
14:43:55
114
15,44
10/08/2020
14:43:59
274
15,44
10/08/2020
14:43:59
612
15,44
10/08/2020
15:31:40
370
15,46
10/08/2020
15:31:40
189
15,46
10/08/2020
15:31:40
2
15,46
10/08/2020
15:31:40
199
15,46
10/08/2020
15:31:40
200
15,46
10/08/2020
15:31:40
26
15,46
10/08/2020
15:32:01
14
15,48
10/08/2020
16:26:37
217
15,46
10/08/2020
16:26:37
213
15,46
10/08/2020
16:26:37
70
15,46
11/08/2020
11:11:56
900
15,38
11/08/2020
14:21:05
250
15,28
11/08/2020
14:21:05
248
15,28
11/08/2020
14:21:05
817
15,28
11/08/2020
14:21:05
150
15,28
11/08/2020
14:21:05
135
15,28
11/08/2020
16:40:08
25
15,26
11/08/2020
16:40:08
358
15,26
11/08/2020
16:42:48
2117
15,26
11/08/2020
17:05:55
9
15,20
11/08/2020
17:14:51
147
15,26
11/08/2020
17:14:51
344
15,26
14/08/2020
10:55:25
225
14,92
14/08/2020
10:55:25
275
14,92
14/08/2020
11:05:36
500
14,90
14/08/2020
14:42:37
500
14,94
For more information:
Investor relations contacts
Investor.relations@avio.com
Avio
Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more
than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.