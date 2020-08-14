Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Avio S.p.A.    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO S.P.A.

(AVIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/14 11:30:00 am
14.76 EUR   -1.99%
01:48pAVIO S P A : Informativa acquisto azioni proprie
PU
01:48pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
08/11AVIO S P A : Allegato 3f luglio 2020 / annex 3f july 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Avio S p A : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 10 - 14 AUGUST 2020

________________________________________________________

Rome, 14 August 2020 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 10 to 14 August 2020, of no. 14,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.055% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 15.2723 for a total amount of Euro 221,448.78.

These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019) and to complete the mandate (as for the Press Release dated July 28, 2020).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Quantity

Avg Price (euro)

Value (euro)

10/08/2020

7.500

15,3332

114.999,32

11/08/2020

5.500

15,2854

84.069,46

14/08/2020

1.500

14,9200

22.380,00

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 367,475 own shares, equal to 1.3941% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

10/08/2020

10:07:44

143

15,20

10/08/2020

10:07:44

22

15,20

10/08/2020

10:07:44

1000

15,20

10/08/2020

10:07:52

835

15,24

10/08/2020

10:58:22

500

15,24

10/08/2020

10:58:35

250

15,24

10/08/2020

10:58:40

250

15,24

10/08/2020

10:59:10

250

15,24

10/08/2020

11:00:43

500

15,28

10/08/2020

13:01:06

166

15,38

10/08/2020

13:01:06

2

15,38

10/08/2020

13:01:06

50

15,38

10/08/2020

13:57:18

1022

15,40

10/08/2020

14:16:25

10

15,40

10/08/2020

14:43:55

114

15,44

10/08/2020

14:43:59

274

15,44

10/08/2020

14:43:59

612

15,44

10/08/2020

15:31:40

370

15,46

10/08/2020

15:31:40

189

15,46

10/08/2020

15:31:40

2

15,46

10/08/2020

15:31:40

199

15,46

10/08/2020

15:31:40

200

15,46

10/08/2020

15:31:40

26

15,46

10/08/2020

15:32:01

14

15,48

10/08/2020

16:26:37

217

15,46

10/08/2020

16:26:37

213

15,46

10/08/2020

16:26:37

70

15,46

11/08/2020

11:11:56

900

15,38

11/08/2020

14:21:05

250

15,28

11/08/2020

14:21:05

248

15,28

11/08/2020

14:21:05

817

15,28

11/08/2020

14:21:05

150

15,28

11/08/2020

14:21:05

135

15,28

11/08/2020

16:40:08

25

15,26

11/08/2020

16:40:08

358

15,26

11/08/2020

16:42:48

2117

15,26

11/08/2020

17:05:55

9

15,20

11/08/2020

17:14:51

147

15,26

11/08/2020

17:14:51

344

15,26

14/08/2020

10:55:25

225

14,92

14/08/2020

10:55:25

275

14,92

14/08/2020

11:05:36

500

14,90

14/08/2020

14:42:37

500

14,94

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group operating in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and propulsion systems. The experience and knowhow built up over more

than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting edge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates 5 industrial facilities in Italy, France and France Guyana, employing approx. 1,000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both funded by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 17:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur AVIO S.P.A.
01:48pAVIO S P A : Informativa acquisto azioni proprie
PU
01:48pAVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
08/11AVIO S P A : Allegato 3f luglio 2020 / annex 3f july 2020
PU
08/07AVIO S P A : Informativa acquisto azioni proprie
PU
08/07AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
07/31AVIO S P A : Share buyback report
PU
07/28AVIO S P A : Completion of share buyback program
PU
07/16AVIO S P A : KC Investor Presentation July 2020
PU
06/24AVIO S P A : Intermonte Paris Virtual Conference June 2020
PU
06/18FLIGHT VV16 : Vega – SSMS PoC Flight – Launch delay due to weather c..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 368 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2020 20,6 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net cash 2020 42,6 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 2,92%
Capitalization 397 M 470 M 470 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 935
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart AVIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Avio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,23 €
Last Close Price 15,06 €
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Salvatore Spinosa Head-Operations
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Bellomi Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO S.P.A.8.66%470
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.79%108 809
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-46.36%98 626
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-28.34%95 480
AIRBUS SE-43.82%67 944
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-1.56%56 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group