Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Avio SpA    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO SPA (AVIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/25
13.26 EUR   +1.53%
01:41aAVIO : 100th LAUNCH WITH ARIANE 5
PU
09/13AVIO : Filing of 2018 half-year report
PU
09/13AVIO : Half year 2018 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

AVIO: 100th LAUNCH WITH ARIANE 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 01:41am CEST

Colleferro, 26 September 2018.Mission number 100 of the European launcher Ariane 5 was a success. The launcher exploits the power of the solid propulsion engines and of the Vulcain liquid oxygen turbopump manufactured in Italy by Avio, market leader in space propulsion.

Avio has been part of the Ariane 5 programme for over thirty years, since the launcher development stage and, later, during the manufacturing of the fundamental components to ensure the success of the phases of the launch at each mission. In fact, Ariane 5 had its maiden flight in 1996 and, in over twenty years of operations, there has been a long line of successes culminated in mission 100 which placed two telecommunication satellites in orbit: Horizons 3e and Azerspace-2/Intelsat38.

Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Avio, said: 'This important milestone is the symbol of a success story: the story of Ariane 5 and Avio, which with its technological and manufacturing know-how has contributed greatly to the success of an ambitious European programme in collaboration with all the other partners involved.'

'The success of Ariane 5 - concluded Ranzo - inspires us to do even better with the new-generation launchers Ariane 6 and Vega C, an evolutionary development of Vega, which are the future of access to space for increasingly sophisticated and demanding Clients'.

> Download the press release

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 23:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIO SPA
01:41aAVIO : 100th LAUNCH WITH ARIANE 5
PU
09/13AVIO : Filing of 2018 half-year report
PU
09/13AVIO : Half year 2018 results
PU
09/07AVIO : Call hy 2018 results
PU
08/23VEGA : twelfth consecutive success with launch of Aeolus
PU
07/25ARIANE 5 : Another successful launch
PU
07/23AVIO : Amendment to the financial calendar
PU
07/16AVIO : Successful first test firing for the P120C solid rocket motor for Ariane ..
PU
05/24AVIO : FILING OF MINUTES TO SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
PU
05/10AVIO : Q1 2018 highlights
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 360 M
EBIT 2018 26,9 M
Net income 2018 21,1 M
Debt 2018 39,5 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 15,13
P/E ratio 2019 13,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 344 M
Chart AVIO SPA
Duration : Period :
Avio SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Rabajoli Director
Stefano Ratti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO SPA-2.15%404
BOEING COMPANY (THE)26.22%211 413
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.37%112 285
AIRBUS SE27.69%96 612
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.15%96 136
GENERAL DYNAMICS0.59%60 095
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.