Avio : CALL HY 2018 RESULTS

CALL ON HY 2018 RESULTS
Rome, 7 September 2018 - Avio informs that on 14th of September 2018 at 10.30 AM (CEST) a conference call is scheduled with financial analysts and investors to illustrate Avio Half Year 2018 results.
Analysts and investors interested in joining the call are kindly requested to contactinvestor.relations@avio.comfor confirmation.
Conference call details are the following:
ITALY: +39 02 805 88 11
UK: +44 121 281 8003
USA: +1 718 7058794 - 1 855 2656959
