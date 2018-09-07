Log in
AVIO SPA    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO SPA (AVIO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/07 12:13:47 pm
12.75 EUR   -1.16%
Avio : CALL HY 2018 RESULTS

09/07/2018 | 11:32am CEST

CALL ON HY 2018 RESULTS ______________________________________________________________

Rome, 7 September 2018 - Avio informs that on 14th of September 2018 at 10.30 AM (CEST) a conference call is scheduled with financial analysts and investors to illustrate Avio Half Year 2018 results.

Analysts and investors interested in joining the call are kindly requested to contactinvestor.relations@avio.comfor confirmation.

Conference call details are the following:

ITALY: +39 02 805 88 11

UK: +44 121 281 8003

USA: +1 718 7058794 - 1 855 2656959

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:31:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 360 M
EBIT 2018 26,9 M
Net income 2018 21,1 M
Debt 2018 38,3 M
Yield 2018 3,32%
P/E ratio 2018 13,68
P/E ratio 2019 13,11
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 333 M
Technical analysis trends AVIO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Rabajoli Director
Stefano Ratti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO SPA-4.37%387
BOEING COMPANY (THE)19.11%201 808
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.66%106 828
AIRBUS SE25.64%94 110
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.45%93 667
GENERAL DYNAMICS-4.04%57 846
