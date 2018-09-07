Avio : CALL HY 2018 RESULTS

CALL ON HY 2018 RESULTS ______________________________________________________________

Rome, 7 September 2018 - Avio informs that on 14th of September 2018 at 10.30 AM (CEST) a conference call is scheduled with financial analysts and investors to illustrate Avio Half Year 2018 results.

Analysts and investors interested in joining the call are kindly requested to contactinvestor.relations@avio.comfor confirmation.

Conference call details are the following:

ITALY: +39 02 805 88 11

UK: +44 121 281 8003

USA: +1 718 7058794 - 1 855 2656959