AVIO SPA    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO SPA (AVIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/13
13.14 EUR   +0.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avio : FILING OF 2018 HALF-YEAR REPORT

0
09/13/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

FILING OF 2018 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Rome, 13 September 2018 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") hereby informs that,

according to the applicable law and regulations, the Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2018, approved by Avio S.p.A. Board of Directors as of today, complete with the Report of the Independent Auditors, has been filed. The document is available at the Company's head

office in Rome, Via Leonida Bissolati n. 76, on the Company's website (www.avio.com,

Investor Relations) and on the website of the authorized storage "eMarket STORAGE"

(www.emarketstorage.com).

The present notice will be published on the "Milano Finanza" newspaper on 14 September 2018.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 21:47:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 360 M
EBIT 2018 26,9 M
Net income 2018 21,1 M
Debt 2018 38,3 M
Yield 2018 3,21%
P/E ratio 2018 14,13
P/E ratio 2019 13,54
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 344 M
Chart AVIO SPA
Duration : Period :
Avio SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Rabajoli Director
Stefano Ratti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO SPA-3.19%400
BOEING COMPANY (THE)17.07%203 037
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.95%107 124
AIRBUS SE28.55%96 273
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.32%92 634
GENERAL DYNAMICS-3.63%58 130
