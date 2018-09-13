Avio : FILING OF 2018 HALF-YEAR REPORT

FILING OF 2018 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Rome, 13 September 2018 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") hereby informs that,

according to the applicable law and regulations, the Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2018, approved by Avio S.p.A. Board of Directors as of today, complete with the Report of the Independent Auditors, has been filed. The document is available at the Company's head

office in Rome, Via Leonida Bissolati n. 76, on the Company's website (www.avio.com,

Investor Relations) and on the website of the authorized storage "eMarket STORAGE"

(www.emarketstorage.com).

The present notice will be published on the "Milano Finanza" newspaper on 14 September 2018.