Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Avio SpA    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO SPA

(AVIO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/12
12.22 EUR   +1.66%
07:17pAVIO : Filing of 2019 hy financial report
PU
12:32pAVIO : Hy 2019 results
PU
09/11UK and Italian Industry Companies to Partner on Air-Combat Systems
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avio : FILING OF 2019 HY FINANCIAL REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

FILING OF 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Milan, 13th September 2019 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") hereby informs that, according to the applicable law and regulations, the Half-YearFinancial Report as of 30 June 2019, approved by Avio S.p.A. Board of Directors as of today, complete with the Report of the Independent Auditors, has been filed. The document is available at the Company's head office in Rome, Via Leonida Bissolati n. 76, on the Company's website (www.avio.com, Investor Relations) and on the website of the authorized storage "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The present notice will be published on the "Milano Finanza" newspaper on the 14th September 2019.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 23:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIO SPA
07:17pAVIO : Filing of 2019 hy financial report
PU
12:32pAVIO : Hy 2019 results
PU
09/11UK and Italian Industry Companies to Partner on Air-Combat Systems
DJ
09/06AVIO : Share buyback report
PU
09/06AVIO : Call hy 2019 results
PU
09/06Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -..
DJ
09/05VEGA : Results of the vv15 analysis and return to flight in 1q 2020
PU
09/04AVIO : Allegato 3f agosto 2019 / annex 3f august 2019
PU
08/30AVIO : Share buyback report
PU
08/23AVIO : Share buyback report
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 28,1 M
Net income 2019 24,9 M
Finance 2019 36,9 M
Yield 2019 3,71%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 322 M
Chart AVIO SPA
Duration : Period :
Avio SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,37  €
Last Close Price 12,22  €
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Rabajoli Director
Stefano Ratti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO SPA6.81%348
BOEING COMPANY (THE)14.57%215 484
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.76%116 024
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION45.63%107 749
AIRBUS SE47.09%105 587
SAFRAN32.12%65 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group