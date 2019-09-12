Avio : FILING OF 2019 HY FINANCIAL REPORT

FILING OF 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Milan, 13th September 2019 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") hereby informs that, according to the applicable law and regulations, the Half-YearFinancial Report as of 30 June 2019, approved by Avio S.p.A. Board of Directors as of today, complete with the Report of the Independent Auditors, has been filed. The document is available at the Company's head office in Rome, Via Leonida Bissolati n. 76, on the Company's website (www.avio.com, Investor Relations) and on the website of the authorized storage "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The present notice will be published on the "Milano Finanza" newspaper on the 14th September 2019.