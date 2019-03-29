Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Avio SpA    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO SPA

(AVIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avio : FILING OF DOCUMENTATION FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 APRIL 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 FINANCIAL REPORT, THE 2018 NON-FINANCIAL REPORT AND THE DOCUMENTAION FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 APRIL 2019

______________________________________________________________

Rome, 29 March 2019 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") announces that, today, it has made available the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2018 including the documentation required by the applicable laws and regulations and the Attestation Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018, the Non-Financial Report as at 31 December 2018, the Corporate Governance Report, and the Remuneration Report.

The documentation is available at the Company's head office in Rome, Via Leonida Bissolati n. 76, on the Company's website (www.avio.com) and on the website of the authorized storage "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The Company has also made available the Illustrative Report by the Board of Directors on the Shareholders' Meeting Agenda in compliance with art. 125-ter D.Lgs. n. 58/1998 and the Illustrative Report on the authorization for the purchase and disposition of Avio own shares in compliance with art. 73 and the Annex 3A, scheme 4 of the Issuers Reulation ("Regolamento Emittenti").

The summary of the financial statements of the related or controlled companies according with art. 2429, par. 3 and 4, of the civil code as well as the account statements of the relevant controlled companies located outside the European Union elaborated in accordance with art. 15 of the "Regolamento Mercati" Consob n. 20249/2017, will be made available in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 23:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIO SPA
07:02pAVIO : Filing of documentation for the shareholders' meeting of 29 april 2019
PU
07:37aAVIO : Shareholders' meeting call notice
PU
03/22NEW SUCCESS FOR VEGA : 14th LAUNCH, AN ALL-ITALIAN MISSION
PU
2018AVIO : VEGA, 13TH success in-a-row-!
PU
2018AVIO : Successfully tested the M10-methane engine prototype
PU
2018AVIO : 9m 2018 highlights
PU
2018AVIO : Highlights 9 months 2018
PU
2018AVIO : Call 9m 2018 highlights
PU
2018AVIO : 100th LAUNCH WITH ARIANE 5
PU
2018AVIO : Filing of 2018 half-year report
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 385 M
EBIT 2019 28,9 M
Net income 2019 24,9 M
Finance 2019 50,5 M
Yield 2019 3,73%
P/E ratio 2019 13,09
P/E ratio 2020 12,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 331 M
Chart AVIO SPA
Duration : Period :
Avio SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,0 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Rabajoli Director
Stefano Ratti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO SPA12.37%371
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.11%211 365
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.52%109 749
AIRBUS SE38.47%101 382
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION12.89%83 598
SAFRAN12.57%54 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About