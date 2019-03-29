Avio : FILING OF DOCUMENTATION FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 APRIL 2019

PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 FINANCIAL REPORT, THE 2018 NON-FINANCIAL REPORT AND THE DOCUMENTAION FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 APRIL 2019

Rome, 29 March 2019 - Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") announces that, today, it has made available the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2018 including the documentation required by the applicable laws and regulations and the Attestation Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018, the Non-Financial Report as at 31 December 2018, the Corporate Governance Report, and the Remuneration Report.

The documentation is available at the Company's head office in Rome, Via Leonida Bissolati n. 76, on the Company's website (www.avio.com) and on the website of the authorized storage "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The Company has also made available the Illustrative Report by the Board of Directors on the Shareholders' Meeting Agenda in compliance with art. 125-ter D.Lgs. n. 58/1998 and the Illustrative Report on the authorization for the purchase and disposition of Avio own shares in compliance with art. 73 and the Annex 3A, scheme 4 of the Issuers Reulation ("Regolamento Emittenti").

The summary of the financial statements of the related or controlled companies according with art. 2429, par. 3 and 4, of the civil code as well as the account statements of the relevant controlled companies located outside the European Union elaborated in accordance with art. 15 of the "Regolamento Mercati" Consob n. 20249/2017, will be made available in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations.