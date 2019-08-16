Log in
Avio : REPORT SHARE BUYBACK

08/16/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 9 - 16 AUGUST 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 16 August 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase, through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A.. on the MTA (STAR segment), in the period from 9 August to 16 August 2019, of no. 12,150 ordinary shares (equal to 0.046% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 12.1826 for a total amount of Euro 148,018.64. These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Nr. shares

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

09/08/2019

2,750

12.1950

33536.25

12/08/2019

2,000

12.1744

24348.80

13/08/2019

1,500

12.1647

18247.05

14/08/2019

4,500

12.1960

54882.00

16/08/2019

1,400

12.1461

17004.54

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 12,150 own shares, equal to 0.046% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

09/08/2019

09.37.01

8

12.22

09/08/2019

09.53.23

242

12.28

09/08/2019

10.28.20

175

12.16

09/08/2019

10.28.32

75

12.16

09/08/2019

10.36.02

250

12.14

09/08/2019

12.25.16

25

12.1

09/08/2019

12.26.40

15

12.1

09/08/2019

12.31.17

15

12.1

09/08/2019

12.44.45

445

12.16

09/08/2019

14.05.50

308

12.2

09/08/2019

14.05.50

7

12.2

09/08/2019

14.05.50

185

12.2

09/08/2019

15.03.07

500

12.2

09/08/2019

15.37.07

250

12.24

09/08/2019

17.00.20

117

12.22

09/08/2019

17.00.20

133

12.22

12/08/2019

09.17.30

129

12.24

12/08/2019

09.47.12

20

12.24

12/08/2019

09.47.12

101

12.24

12/08/2019

10.34.26

33

12.26

12/08/2019

10.34.26

217

12.26

12/08/2019

10.42.18

250

12.18

12/08/2019

11.30.47

15

12.1

12/08/2019

12.36.52

15

12.18

12/08/2019

12.44.14

220

12.18

12/08/2019

13.56.46

250

12.18

12/08/2019

16.04.49

69

12.16

12/08/2019

16.04.49

181

12.16

12/08/2019

17.09.05

290

12.1

12/08/2019

17.09.05

210

12.1

13/08/2019

09.20.35

250

12.04

13/08/2019

13.36.44

13

12.18

13/08/2019

13.36.44

237

12.18

13/08/2019

14.03.16

250

12.14

13/08/2019

15.03.09

250

12.14

13/08/2019

15.34.07

250

12.14

13/08/2019

16.12.03

200

12.34

13/08/2019

17.17.18

50

12.38

14/08/2019

09.40.59

1

12.32

14/08/2019

09.54.25

18

12.32

14/08/2019

10.30.59

250

12.36

14/08/2019

10.51.24

137

12.32

14/08/2019

10.51.24

94

12.32

14/08/2019

12.25.19

300

12.28

14/08/2019

13.43.59

400

12.3

14/08/2019

15.21.27

13

12.14

14/08/2019

15.21.27

318

12.14

14/08/2019

15.21.27

438

12.14

14/08/2019

15.21.27

523

12.14

14/08/2019

15.21.27

8

12.14

14/08/2019

16.33.46

300

12.18

14/08/2019

16.50.25

418

12.16

14/08/2019

16.50.25

82

12.16

14/08/2019

17.05.51

1080

12.16

14/08/2019

17.05.51

36

12.16

14/08/2019

17.05.51

84

12.16

16/08/2019

09.45.09

10

12.06

16/08/2019

09.48.41

250

12.1

16/08/2019

10.00.32

13

12.06

16/08/2019

10.00.32

12

12.06

16/08/2019

10.00.32

215

12.06

16/08/2019

10.12.38

21

12.02

16/08/2019

10.42.50

2

12.02

16/08/2019

11.58.00

70

12.02

16/08/2019

12.09.07

16

12.02

16/08/2019

12.59.05

341

12.18

16/08/2019

12.59.05

50

12.18

16/08/2019

14.42.11

200

12.24

16/08/2019

15.37.59

103

12.22

16/08/2019

15.37.59

97

12.22

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cuttingedge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 16:46:02 UTC
