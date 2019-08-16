Avio : REPORT SHARE BUYBACK

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 9 - 16 AUGUST 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 16 August 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase, through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A.. on the MTA (STAR segment), in the period from 9 August to 16 August 2019, of no. 12,150 ordinary shares (equal to 0.046% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 12.1826 for a total amount of Euro 148,018.64. These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date Nr. shares Average price (Euro) Amount (Euro) 09/08/2019 2,750 12.1950 33536.25 12/08/2019 2,000 12.1744 24348.80 13/08/2019 1,500 12.1647 18247.05 14/08/2019 4,500 12.1960 54882.00 16/08/2019 1,400 12.1461 17004.54

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 12,150 own shares, equal to 0.046% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail: