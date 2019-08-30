Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Avio SpA    AVIO   IT0005119810

AVIO SPA

(AVIO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 08/30
12.18 EUR   -0.65%
01:22pAVIO : Share buyback report
PU
08/23AVIO : Share buyback report
PU
08/16AVIO : Report share buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avio : SHARE BUYBACK REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

SHARE BUYBACK REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 26 - 30 AUGUST 2019

_________________________________________________________

Colleferro (Rome), 30 August 2019. Avio S.p.A. ("Avio") announces the purchase on the MTA (STAR segment), through the authorized independent intermediary Equita Sim S.p.A., in the period from 26 August to 30 August 2019, of no. 8,500 ordinary shares (equal to 0.032% of the share capital) at an average unit price of Euro 12.1877 for a total amount of Euro 103,595.70. These transactions were made under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019 (previously disclosed pursuant also to art. 144 bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99, to art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and to art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98) and in compliance with the decision of the Board of Directors to assign the mandate to an independent operator to start up the purchase operations (as for the Press Release dated August 2, 2019).

The following table details the purchases made per day in the above period of Avio S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN IT0005119810:

Date

Nr. shares

Average price (Euro)

Amount (Euro)

26/08/2019

1,500

12.1072

18,160.80

27/08/2019

1,500

12.1760

18,264.00

28/08/2019

1,500

12.1093

18,163.95

29/08/2019

1,500

12.2833

18,424.95

30/08/2019

2,500

12.2328

30,582.00

Following the purchases made so far, Avio S.p.A. holds no. 28,150 own shares, equal to 0.107% of the share capital.

Purchases in detail:

Date

Time

Nr. Shares

Price (euro)

26/08/2019

09.05.57

300

12.04

26/08/2019

10.08.52

12

11.98

26/08/2019

10.13.40

12

11.98

26/08/2019

10.15.00

5

11.98

26/08/2019

10.15.34

7

11.98

26/08/2019

10.26.29

9

11.98

26/08/2019

12.24.25

57

12.14

26/08/2019

12.49.31

193

12.14

26/08/2019

13.14.50

305

12.14

26/08/2019

14.21.57

200

12.08

26/08/2019

16.04.22

127

12.14

26/08/2019

16.04.22

173

12.14

26/08/2019

17.03.33

5

12.14

26/08/2019

17.03.33

95

12.14

27/08/2019

10.39.38

320

12.14

27/08/2019

10.39.38

77

12.14

27/08/2019

10.39.38

3

12.14

27/08/2019

12.20.14

300

12.16

27/08/2019

13.57.28

568

12.2

27/08/2019

13.57.28

95

12.2

27/08/2019

13.57.28

3

12.2

27/08/2019

13.57.28

3

12.2

27/08/2019

13.57.28

31

12.2

27/08/2019

16.58.26

100

12.2

28/08/2019

09.07.24

146

12.2

28/08/2019

09.07.24

2

12.2

28/08/2019

09.07.24

52

12.2

28/08/2019

10.41.52

100

12.16

28/08/2019

10.52.40

100

12.16

28/08/2019

12.34.20

100

12.18

28/08/2019

13.32.48

300

12.1

28/08/2019

16.30.00

300

12.04

28/08/2019

16.53.42

59

12.08

28/08/2019

16.53.42

12

12.08

28/08/2019

16.53.42

300

12.08

28/08/2019

16.53.42

29

12.08

29/08/2019

10.12.59

200

12.2

29/08/2019

10.12.59

37

12.2

29/08/2019

10.12.59

13

12.2

29/08/2019

14.09.53

216

12.3

29/08/2019

14.43.01

284

12.3

29/08/2019

15.23.14

116

12.3

29/08/2019

15.23.14

134

12.3

29/08/2019

16.20.52

400

12.3

29/08/2019

17.07.38

98

12.3

29/08/2019

17.07.48

2

12.3

30/08/2019

09.28.09

400

12.38

30/08/2019

09.58.15

200

12.32

30/08/2019

10.33.25

248

12.32

30/08/2019

10.33.25

2

12.32

30/08/2019

10.37.09

150

12.24

30/08/2019

11.47.27

180

12.2

30/08/2019

11.54.30

120

12.2

30/08/2019

12.38.29

200

12.22

30/08/2019

15.27.30

18

12.26

30/08/2019

15.27.30

31

12.26

30/08/2019

15.27.30

51

12.26

30/08/2019

16.16.22

400

12.12

30/08/2019

16.49.48

152

12.14

30/08/2019

16.49.48

248

12.14

30/08/2019

17.01.18

100

12.16

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

Investor.relations@avio.com

Avio

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space travel. The experience and knowhow built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cuttingedge of the space launcher sector, solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion and tactical propulsion. Avio operates in Italy, France and France Guyana with 5 facilities, employing approx. 1000 highly-qualified personnel, of which approx. 30% involved in research and development. Avio is a prime contractor for the Vega programme and a sub-contractor for the Ariane programme, both financed by the European Space Agency ("ESA"), placing Italy among the limited number of countries capable of producing a complete spacecraft.

Disclaimer

Avio S.p.A. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 17:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVIO SPA
01:22pAVIO : Share buyback report
PU
08/23AVIO : Share buyback report
PU
08/16AVIO : Report share buyback
PU
08/02AVIO : Start of share buyback program
PU
07/31Space insurance costs to rocket after satellite crash
RE
07/11AVIO : Vega vv15 video from ceo giulio ranzo
PU
07/11Space company Avio's Vega vehicle has launch failure
RE
07/11AVIO : Vega vv15
PU
05/29AVIO : Filing of minutes to the 2019 shareholders' meeting
PU
05/13AVIO : Q1 2019 highlights
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 30,2 M
Net income 2019 25,4 M
Finance 2019 36,8 M
Yield 2019 3,71%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 323 M
Chart AVIO SPA
Duration : Period :
Avio SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVIO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,37  €
Last Close Price 12,26  €
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giulio Ranzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Italia Chairman
Alessandro Agosti Chief Financial Officer
Vittorio Rabajoli Director
Stefano Ratti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVIO SPA8.24%357
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.48%204 117
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION19.15%111 745
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION46.82%108 562
AIRBUS SE49.21%107 737
SAFRAN24.29%62 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group